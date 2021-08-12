San Diego Philanthropist, David Malcolm, Announces 2021 Scholarship Recipient

Gabriela Monico Nunez

David Malcolm, a San Diego philanthropist and entrepreneur, announces Gabriela Monico Nunez as this year’s recipient of the David Malcolm Scholarship.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Malcolm, a San Diego philanthropist and the sponsor of the David Malcolm Scholarship, is pleased to announce Gabriela Monico Nunez as the winner of the 2021 scholarship award.

The David Malcolm Scholarship developed from Mr. Malcolm’s desire to give back to the community, particularly in education. Having come from a poor background, David Malcolm understands the challenges and obstacles students face every day while furthering their education. His passion for helping those in need has taken on many forms, with the David Malcolm Scholarship being the most recent.

“Gabriela Monico Nunez is clearly deserving of the scholarship’s financial assistance,” said Mr. Malcolm. “She has overcome numerous obstacles and is on a path to personal and professional success. I hope this helps her along that path.”

Ms. Monico Nunez arrived in the United States as an undocumented minor from El Salvador who was privileged to become a U.S. citizen in 2019. As she and her family have continued to try to reunite across borders, the COVID-19 pandemic struck them particularly hard, both in terms of physical separation and family loss.

However, Ms. Monico Nunez took her hardships and turned them into success. As the first member of her family to attend college, she found a supportive environment at the UC Berkeley campus and became involved in various leadership roles. Her background and experiences as an undocumented individual led her to support and encourage other undocumented students, including campaigning for the first undocumented student senator at UC Berkeley.

In addition, her two-year research study on an activist collective comprised of undocumented youth was published as a chapter in a book by Duke University Press in 2020. She has also spent time traveling to Washington D.C. to lobby for immigrants’ rights.

Ms. Monico Nunez will now attend Yale Law School to further her education and work on initiatives that foster equity, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession. The David Malcolm Scholarship will allow her to focus on her studies and shine by lowering the educational debt she must take on to pursue her career goals. She hopes to continue to use her mentorship skills and break barriers for future generations.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a San Diego-based entrepreneur, real estate expert, and community leader. Having a long and successful career in real estate, he knows the importance of giving back. Along with his wife Annie, Mr. Malcolm is a strong supporter of many charitable organizations, has been on the boards of several higher education institutions, and is a long-time advocate for the homeless. Mr. Malcolm personally negotiated $16MM in contributions to San Diego Zoo Global and $15MM to San Diego State University, among other philanthropic activities.