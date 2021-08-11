Offender Arnette Absconds from ELC Location

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Cabarrus County. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Robert Arnette (#0909867) is a 39-year-old white male who stands 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Arnette was serving active sentences for three counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance. He had a projected release date of Oct. 14, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.

