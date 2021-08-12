Black Seed Oil Hair and Skin Beauty Tips Revealed by Dr. Cass Ingram
Regimens to beautify hair and skin with the rejuvenating powers of black seed oil are shared by author Dr. Cass Ingram in his book The Black Seed Miracle.
Now, as a result of scientific investigation, it is known that black seed is not merely a beauty secret but it is, as well, a major natural medicine for the treatment of skin and scalp disorders.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Cass Ingram explains ways to beautify hair and skin with protocols in his book The Black Seed Miracle. Black seed is an ancient botanical known as Nigella sativa that belongs to the buttercup family. Some of the beauty tips listed in the book cover restoring thinning hair, increasing hair growth, relieving dandruff, smoothing skin, battling acne, and fighting the signs of aging inflamed skin.
Three popular beautification protocols include:
• For hair loss rub the oil of black seed vigorously into the scalp once or twice a day.
• For acne, apply black seed oil topically once daily and take one or two teaspoons internally once or twice daily.
• For excessive wrinkles apply oil of black seed as needed directly to the face, neck, and hands once or more daily. Also, take one teaspoon of the oil internally daily.
“Since the beginning of civilization black seed and, in particular, its cold-pressed oil has been used as a treatment for skin, as well as scalp disorders. It has also been used extensively for beautification,” said Dr. Cass Ingram, osteopathic physician, and researcher. “Now, as a result of scientific investigation, it is known that black seed is not merely a beauty secret but it is, as well, a major natural medicine for the treatment of skin and scalp disorders."
In his book, the doctor describes the types of black seed supplements he produces: cold-pressed oil, the pulverized seed in capsules, the oil in a gelcap with oils of cumin seed and fennel seed, and raw mycellized whole food black seed in a water-soluble form, as a juice.
“My hair is growing like crazy. I have taken the black seed oil for only three weeks. My hair has grown twice as fast as normal, and my skin feels tighter,” said black seed oil user M.P.
“I had been dealing with two age spots on my face that were not nice to look at. I started taking the black seed oil and two weeks later after we came back from vacation, I noticed the one under my eye was gone! The other one was a much larger one is disappearing also, almost gone and my skin is SO much softer,” said user A.T.
For more information or to order The Black Sed Miracle book and/or black seed supplements offered by Dr. Ingram, visit www. cassingram.com or call 800-295-3737.
About the Author Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). He is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal spice extracts. The author of more than 20 books on natural healing including The Black Seed Miracle, he has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
