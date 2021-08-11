Jerico Explorations Inc. Announces Change of its Auditor
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerico Explorations Inc. (“Jerico” or the “Company”) announces that it has changed its auditor from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Former Auditor”) to Stern & Lovrics LLP, (the “Successor Auditor”) effective January 17, 2021.
The Former Auditor resigned effective January 17, 2021 at the Company’s request, and the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company’s shareholders.
The Company confirms that there have been no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s reports nor any reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102) for the two most recently completed financial years or any subsequent period. The Company’s board and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor. The change of auditor notice (the “Notice”) required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”) together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board and the audit committee and will be filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile within the prescribed time period.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Nikolai Vassev
President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 778-772-1751
E: nikolaivassev@gmail.com
Nikolai Vassev
Jerico Explorations Inc.
