PRIVO Acquires Rocket21 for Safe Community Engagement
Industry Vet Jodell Seagrave to Join as Vice President, Strategic Initiatives
As consumer privacy demands are exploding – and issues around minors’ privacy are at the forefront – we are confident that joining forces as part of PRIVO makes great sense.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy Vaults Online, Inc. (PRIVO), the leader in children’s online privacy and identity management solutions, today announced it has acquired Connecticut-based Rocket21 and R21 Solutions LLC, a community engagement platform specializing in safely connecting youth with world class resources and experts. The acquisition follows a decade-long business relationship between the two companies, previously engaged as partners.
Denise G. Tayloe, CEO of PRIVO, noted: “Once our decision was made to expand PRIVO’s Privacy Tech solutions into the dedicated Safe Community space, the path to join forces with Rocket21 was a natural fit. We have previously referred customers and collaborated on customer communities with Rocket21, and we understand the high quality of its platform. The company and its co-founder’s expertise in engaging with youth, and their care and implementation with respect to minors’ privacy and safety is a critical acquisition at this phase of our growth.”
Online communities play an integral role in modern life, both for consumers and for companies. Businesses understand the value that dedicated communities represent for consumer engagement and overall customer experience, and consumers appreciate the opportunity to connect, share and collaborate with peers, experts and leaders around favorite brands and topics of shared interests. In the case of minors and children, specialized expertise, technology, and infrastructure are needed to leverage the power of digital communities to expand youth engagement and learning. However, maintaining privacy and safety for kids, schools, teams, organizations, and companies is paramount.
“Since inception, Rocket21 has relied on PRIVO’s software and services to ensure our compliance with minors’ privacy rules and regulations,” said Rocket21 co-founder and CEO Mark Grayson. “As consumer privacy demands are exploding – and issues around minors’ privacy are at the forefront – we are confident that joining forces as part of PRIVO makes great sense for our investors. Our synergies are clear and the explosive market growth ahead is promising.”
Prior to the acquisition, Rocket21 developed, hosted, and managed communities for leading technology, entertainment, and consumer brands, EdTech companies, arts and science organizations, and schools across the U.S. Primary market segments have included: content development, competitions, career education curriculum and VIP experiences.
Following the acquisition, PRIVO will invest in updating the platform’s infrastructure and refining services in anticipation of a re-launch in early 2022. Rocket21 Co-Founder and President/COO Jodell Seagrave will join the PRIVO executive team, as VP of Strategic Initiatives, overseeing the platform’s re-development and relaunch as well as focusing on other PRIVO initiatives and opportunities.
Seagrave offered, “I’m delighted to join the PRIVO team and look forward to the debut of Rocket21 2.0 within the PRIVO family of brands. Rocket21’s initial focus was on facilitating connections between Gen Z youth and the world’s most accomplished leaders and innovators –with the goal of helping kids thrive. I look forward to helping PRIVO in leading the way working with the planet’s leading brands and organizations. We will now identify and deliver amazing opportunities for engagement and innovation with Gen Alpha kids.”
Rocket21 secured a patent in 2017 for facilitating digital interactions between children and experts. Details of the transaction are private and include the Rocket21 platform and intellectual property.
About PRIVO:
PRIVO is the first and leading global industry expert in children’s online privacy and delegated consent management. As an FTC approved COPPA Safe Harbor since 2004, certifying hundreds of apps, sites and games that are top performing and well-known kid brands, PRIVO has been developing privacy solutions to empower positive, transparent and secure online relationships between companies, families and schools. PRIVO’s signature Kids Privacy Assured Program helps companies navigate the online privacy landscape from COPPA, GDPR to the numerous student digital privacy laws in addition to offering compliant technology solutions that include youth registration, age verification, parental consent and account management. https://www.privo.com/
About Rocket21:
Rocket21 provides youth unprecedented access to world-class experts and organizations while protecting them with a combination of state-of-the-art, real-time filtering and human moderation, extensive safety and security precautions, and a specialized infrastructure designed to keep kids safe.
Rocket21 provides a digital launch pad for children and teens to thoughtfully explore their interests, advancing their passions, sharing their ideas, and considering their futures – through creative collaborations involving world-class companies and organizations.
