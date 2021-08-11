BLE Beacons Market Size to Hit USD 15.49 Billion by 2025 at a 26.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global BLE Beacons Market information by Type, Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 3.12 Billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 15.49 Billion at a CAGR of 26.8% by 2025.

BLE Beacons Market Scope:

Bluetooth low energy (BLE) is a wireless broadcasting device that transmits signals to nearby mobile devices. These signals include promotional messages, advertisements, video messages, notifications, and links to customers to inform them about new products or services available in a certain store or section of a store. BLE beacons are frequently utilized in retail, travel and tourism, and education. The market has also seen an increase in demand for sending out emergency alerts and notifications in the healthcare sector. The primary benefit of using BLE beacons is that they have a low impact on battery life, provide a high level of reach to customers through personal advertising, and do not require an internet connection to communicate. The growing need for proximity marketing, rising disposable income, and technology impact on customers are all aspects that contribute to market growth.

Dominant Key Players on BLE Beacons Market Covered Are:

K2B Solutions

UFO Beacons

BlueCats

Proximity Solutions

Mobstac Inc

Estimote Inc.

Gelo, JK Technosoft

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Apple Inc

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8550

BLE Beacons Market Drivers:

Consumers prefer more personalized marketing or an advertising method to persuade them toward a purchase in the age of digital marketing concepts. This is known as proximity marketing, and it involves targeting an individual customer based on his or her history and current behavior. When compared to traditional marketing, the deployment of BLE beacons has resulted in higher conversion rates. Apple Inc. used to employ proximity marketing with beacons for its consumers who visited the Apple store to make a purchase. This marketing strategy has had a significant impact on the global proliferation of BLE beacons. Furthermore, multiple new hypermarkets and supermarkets are opening in emerging economies, each with its own digital ecosystem that pushes retailers to use beacons. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smartphones has changed advertising strategies. Ads received on mobile phones are more trusted and adopted than those obtained via e-mail or paper advertising. According to a survey, approximately 75% of smartphone users check for information on their smartphones before purchasing. Because BLE beacons are less expensive to buy and deploy, they can have various applications in the near future. However, a lack of understanding regarding BLE beacons, as well as the possibility of a security breach, are impeding industry expansion.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on BLE Beacons Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ble-beacons-market-8550

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global BLE beacons industry has been segmented based on type and application.

Based on type, the global BLE beacons market has been segmented into Ibeacon, Eddystone, and others.

By application, the global BLE beacons market has been segmented into retail, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, education.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global BLE beacons market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the BLE beacon market due to the high ownership of smartphones, early adoption of proximity marketing, a high number of retail stores, and the growing tourism industry. With a combined market share of roughly 40%, the United States and Canada are among the leading contributors. However, behind North America, Europe is the second-largest revenue-generating region for the BLE beacon industry. Countries like the Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, and France are among the early users of BLE beacons in the travel and tourism and healthcare industries. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to have the highest CAGR.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8550

COVID-19 Impact on the Global BLE Beacons Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a substantial impact on the global BLE beacon market. New projects have halted all across the world, despite the fact that there is a high demand for BLE beacons. Global manufacturers have struggled to manufacture and assemble new devices since workers have stayed at home, and even existing devices in various warehouses cannot be transported due to present norms and restrictions, disrupting global supply chains. COVID-19's impact on this market is only temporary because only the production and supply chain is halted. Production, supply chains, and demand for these products will steadily expand as the situation improves. This is projected to create possibilities for companies to consider ways to increase output, conduct technological research, and improve current products. Companies take the initiative to implement a new sort of production line that adheres to social distancing.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8550

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com