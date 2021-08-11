Sheikh Mohamed Bayorh of Alpha Group UAE celebrates 10 years of Business

Sheikh Mohamed Bayorh founded the company in 2011, focusing on sustainable investments in emerging markets.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Group UAE, a leading investment, advisory, and development group of companies operating in MEAA (Middle East, Africa and Asia), announced that the company is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this month. Founded in 2011 by His Highness Sheikh Butti bin Suhail Al Maktoum and current Chairman of the Board, Sheikh Mohamed Bayorh, Alpha Group has been leading the effort to create wealth for its shareholders through sustainable investment in emerging markets.

“I feel incredibly humble and blessed by the quality of the companies that Alpha Group has developed. Alpha Group’s greatest strength is being able to attract and retain a high caliber team to drive its growth,” said Chairman Bayorh. “In ten short years, we have moved from working on multi-million dollar consulting work to being able to structure and invest into multi-billion dollar developmental projects, “ he continued.

For the past decade, Alpha Group has been building a network of key influencers and decisions makers at the highest level of government across the Middle East and Africa. We have been proud to host leading African statesmen,government delegations, envoys, and private/public sector companies in UAE over the years, adding value. .Asearly as Alpha Groups’ inception in 2011, His Highness Sheikh Butti hosted His Excellency Dr. Olusegun Mimiko Governor of the State of Ondo, Nigeria and other dignitaries of the Ondo State Delegation.Alpha Group has had the privilege of hosting other dignitaries includingNigerian Minister of State Petroleum Resources, the Honorable Dr. Emmanuel Kachikwu, and senior executives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC); Sierra Leone’s Vice President, His Excellency Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh; and numerous other Ambassadors, Ministers, and envoys from Africa.

Alpha Group has been able to increase its assets under management and provide superb return year to year through its affiliate, Alpha Capital Investments. ACI is partnered with leading investment and asset management companies to manage the rapidly growing family office trust funds. Alpha Group’s advisory services will continue to grow its global footprint with new projects currently being advised and structured in Southeast Asia.

Alpha Group’s affiliate, AGMC, is leading the consortium that will be responsible for developing Africa’s largest gas city, a high-profile USD 20 billion gas-centric industrial park in Ogidigben, Delta State, Nigeria. The planned park will cover 2,700 hectares and will include fertilizer, methanol, petrochemical, and aluminum plants. The consortium includes many Global 200 firms including Power China, CNPC, China Development Bank and other companies from Korea and UAE.

Looking towards the next decade, Chairman Bayorh quoted, “We look forward to expanding and growing our portfolio of industry verticals in the region and beyond as Alpha Group invests into the retail banking business later this year. We will continue to provide solid returns to our shareholders and bring in quality projects for our strategic partners.”

“Alpha Group is grooming the next generation of high caliber executives to manage its existing assets and for the next M&A wave”, added Yoro Dallo, Director and CFO for the Group. “We are also strengthening our core markets in Africa. Our most recent executive member, Ms. Juwaira Bashir El Rufai, will be strengthening our leadership in Africa as Vice President of Development.”