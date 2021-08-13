LinkedAll Aerial Solutions Releases the New OGI 640: Optical Gas Imaging Camera
Specialized Optical Gas Imaging Camera Solves Safety and Compliance Issues for Oil & Gas Companies
The OGI 640 is a perfect tool for the oil and gas industry. It allows the operators to increase efficiency while working in the field.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a typical refinery or chemical plant can emit 600 to 700 tons of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) every year. Some of these VOCs can act as carcinogens. The first in line for exposure? Plant and refinery managers, and their workers.
— Ricky Yu
These emissions typically come from leaking equipment such as valves, connectors, pumps, and compressors. The numbers are well in excess of EPA guidelines, creating issues with both safety and compliance.
LinkedAll Aerial Solutions is on a mission to solve the problem.
Meet the OGI 640, the oil and gas drone payload that can detect gasses which can't be seen by the naked eye. This drone payload is designed to help plant and refinery managers detect these leaks so they may quickly address the problem and cut down on VOC emissions.
Normal optical gas imaging cameras operate the same, but using them would put operators at risk of being exposed to dangerous concentrations of chemicals and gasses. Additionally, traditional ways of inspections aren’t as efficient or cost effective because of the amount of times an outside contractor would have to come to their facility. In-house inspections wouldn’t require a contractor and could potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.
The OGI 640 will make inspections safe and cost-effective. Operators can remain a safe distance from leaking tanks and malfunctioning equipment. One purchase allows operators to conduct the inspections as long as the drones remain operational.
This American-made camera detects acetic acid, ammonia, benzene, butadiene, butane, ethane, ethylbenzene, ethylene, heptane, hexane, isoprene, MEK, methane, methanol, MIBK, octane, 1-Pentane, propane, sulphur dioxide, toluene, vinyl chloride, and xylene. It's the smallest, lightest, lowest-powered OGI camera on the market today, and it's been combined with UAV technology to make it the safest oil and gas inspection solution on the market.
Operators will enjoy a state-of-the-art 640x512 pixel pitch HOT MWIR detector array with a special narrow bandpass cold filter in a miniature, long life, closed cycle, stirling cooler with an f/1.5 cold shield and an optimized purpose built lens to provide unmatched thermal sensitivity. It's connected to the Matrice 300 RTK which can measure distances and location within 1 centimeter of accuracy.
"The OGI 640 is a perfect tool for the oil and gas industry," says Ricky Yu, CEO of LinkedAll Aerial Solutions. "It allows the operators to increase efficiency while working in the field. The OGI 640 offers the ability to visualize 23 different hydrocarbons. This, in return, will help increase productivity and decrease emergency situations."
LinkedAll Aerial Solutions will announce the official launch of the OGI 640 at the 4C Market Place on August 19-20, 2021. To learn more, visit https://www.linkedall.com/ogi-640/.
ABOUT LINKEDALL AERIAL SOLUTIONS
In 2015, LinkedAll Aerial Solutions launched with the goal of creating an environment where drone enthusiasts can come together, sharing what they love. It's the leading DJI Dealer and repair center in the United States. The team prides itself on giving stellar customer service to every client.
The LinkedAll team helps people with drone knowledge and technology nationwide. They work with people in construction, public safety, oil & gas, energy, agriculture, and other fields to create safe solutions for the kinds of problems good imaging can solve.
