Infused Innovations Ranks 21 on CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 List with 123.15% Growth Rate
CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list ranks solution providers with gross annual sales of at least $1 million by their two-year growth rate.
The two-year growth that this award recognizes shows that our approach is more relevant than ever as companies try to reinvent their business models and processes in these ever-changing times.”SAN DIEGO CA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRN's Fast Growth 150 list ranks solution providers with gross annual sales of at least $1 million by their two-year growth rate. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
— Jeffrey Wilhelm, CEO
According to CRN, "the 150 companies on this year’s Fast Growth 150 list collectively generated revenue of $94.78 billion, considerably above the $37.80 billion generated by last year’s Fast Growth 150 and $55.93 billion by the 2019 class."
Infused Innovations ranks 21 on the list with a growth rate of 123.15%.
"Being ranked #21 on the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list is validating. It shows that the market is craving companies to partner with on technology, security, data, and advising," said Jeffrey Wilhelm, CEO. "The two-year growth that this award recognizes shows that our approach is more relevant than ever, as companies try to reinvent their business models and processes in these ever-changing times."
The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online.
About Infused Innovations: Headquartered in North Kingstown, RI with an innovation lab in Lowell, MA, Infused Innovations is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform their businesses and industries by securely leveraging emerging technologies. Its holistic approach values social responsibility and sustainability in addition to trustworthy computing and technology. Additional recognition recently earned by Infused Innovations includes Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award in the Modern Work & Security category, ranking #16 in Channel Futures' MSP 501 and Top 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021 by CIO Views magazine.
