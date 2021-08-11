Oat Milk Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2027
Oat Milk Market by Source (Organic and Conventional), Flavor (Plain and Flavored), Packaging Form (Carton and Bottle), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Grocery Store, Online Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."According to the report, the global oat milk market generated $360.5 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $995.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2027.
Trend of vegan diet, diversity in plant-based beverages, and prevalence of lactose intolerance and milk allergy drive the growth of the global oat milk market. However, discrimination against plant milk via labeling and tax regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, prominence of novel functional beverages and untapped potential from the developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
• The demand for oat milk increased during the Covid-19 pandemic due to inclination of consumers toward consolidating their immune systems. The production activities have been hampered as factories have been closed due to lockdown.
• Despite the increase in demand, there was a huge supply-demand gap due to lockdown measures implemented by governments of many countries. The supply chain was disrupted. Online platforms were banned from delivering goods and supermarkets were closed during the lockdown period.
• With governments lifting off lockdown restrictions, the production activities have been resumed, the supply chain has been restored, and supermarket stores have been opened. The supply-demand gap would narrow down.
On the basis of source, the conventional oat milk category was the dominant segment in 2019 with 82.5% share. This was attributed to the fact that oat drink produced from conventionally sourced oats is relatively low priced as compared to its counterpart, and is largely used for industrial oat milk production. However, the organic segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in health consciousness among consumers, rise in consumer spending, and inclination toward non-GMO & pesticide-free grown materials.
On the basis of flavor, the plain oat milk category was the dominant segment in 2019 with 62.3% share, owing to the fact that plain oat is largely used in coffee shops such as Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts. In addition, increase in demand and consumption of plant milk as an alternative to dairy milk, especially through these coffee retail chains in the recent years, has led to the growth of the plain segment. However, the flavored oat milk segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the oat milk market forecast period.
On the basis of packaging form, the carton segment accounted for the maximum oat milk market share in 2019, as cartons provide longer shelf life to the product, incur lower transport costs, and are convenient & safer to use for consumers. Thus, owing to increase in preference and rise in consumption, the carton segment accounted for a higher value share in the global oat milk market.
By distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment accounted for the maximum share in the global oat milk market in 2019. This is attributed to the fact that supermarkets & hypermarkets provide high visibility and attractive assortment of plant-based products to consumers. This enables them to discover new variety and understand the labels and differentiate better among products. Furthermore, supermarket chains are of the frequently visited stores for purchasing grocery items. Owing to this factor, the supermarket & hypermarket segment accounted for a higher value share in the oat milk market analysis.
Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2027, owing torapid increase in demand and acceptance of plant-based food & beverages with surge in consumer spending, huge population base, and rise in health consciousness.However, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue of the global oat milk market, holding around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due toa considerable increase in consumption of plant-based beverages, lactose intolerant population, and the trend of veganism.
Major players of the global oat milk market analyzed in the research includeCalifia Farms, LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC. (Pacific foods), Hain Celestial (Dream), HP HOOD LLC. (Plant Oat), Danone (Silk), Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Cereal Base Ceba AB (Oatly), Happy Planet Foods Inc., RISE Brewing Co., and Earths Own Food Company.
