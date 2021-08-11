North America Accounts For Half Of The Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market According To TBRC’s Regional And Competitive Landscape Overview

How are iPSC companies growing and how can they strategize to make use of the growing opportunities in the market?

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the iPSC market, North America is the largest region in the induced pluripotent stem cell market, accounting for 49.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the induced pluripotent stem cells market will be Africa and Asia- Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.7% and 15.4% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and the Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.7% and 12.4% respectively.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is highly fragmented, with a large number of iPSC companies constituting the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 26% of the total market in 2020. This is mainly due to the high growth potential of the market that is attracting new players.

Major induced pluripotent stem cell companies include Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Takara Bio Inc., ViaCyte, and Fate Therapeutics. Fujifilm Holding Corporation was the largest competitor with 10.266% of the market, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with 8.209%, Takara Bio Inc. with 3.943%, ViaCyte with 1.192%, Fate Therapeutics with 0.707%, Horizon Discovery Group with 0.675%, Ncardia with 0.540%, StemCells with 0.337%, Cynata Therapeutics with 0.332% and Cell Applications, Inc. with 0.027%

The Business Research Company’s report titled Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market – By Derived Cell Type (Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic, Others), By Application (Academic Research, Drug Discovery And Toxicity Studies, Regenerative Medicine, Gene & Cell Therapy), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030covers major iPSC companies, iPSC market share by company, iPSC manufacturers, iPSC market size, and iPSC market forecasts. The report also covers the global iPSC market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5197&type=smp

Fujifilm Holding Corporation's (CDI) growth strategy is focused on expanding its business globally by developing autologous cell transplantation clinical therapies. For instance, in March 2019, FUJIFILM Corporation and Tokyo Medical and Dental University completed a patent licensing deal on a technology to transplant autologous mesenchymal stem cells targeting meniscus injury. Based on this agreement, Fujifilm will obtain from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) the sole right to develop, produce, and commercialize, throughout the world, regenerative medical products that make use of synovial membrane stem cells, catalyzed through this technology. Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU), in turn, will receive a direct payment, development milestone recompense, and royalty on sales from Fujifilm.

To take advantage of the opportunities available in the market, The Business Research Company recommends the induced pluripotent and stem cell companies to focus on the acquisitions of mid-size and small companies which are technologically advanced to help increase production capacity and expand product portfolio, focus on securing long-term supply contracts with significant healthcare institutions to provide the patients with quality products.

IPSC companies should consider offering value-based pricing for their induced pluripotent stem cells, as stakeholders would want to evaluate both the short- and long-term benefits of the product’s value, while hospitals and surgeons focus on the quality and features of the system and after-sales services. Companies should expand their business in emerging markets to increase awareness in emerging markets which results in increasing demand for induced pluripotent stem cells, among other strategies.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market – By Derived Cell Type (Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic, Others), By Application (Academic Research, Drug Discovery And Toxicity Studies, Regenerative Medicine, Gene & Cell Therapy), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cell And Gene Therapy Market – By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), By Application (Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Stem Cell Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.









The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/