Real Estate Broker Rusty Tweed Talks About Why Right Now is a Great Time for Out-of-State Investments
Real Estate Broker Rusty Tweed Talks About Why Right Now is a Great Time for Out-of-State InvestmentsSAN MARINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rusty Tweed, an owner of a real estate company and a real estate investor himself, says that there are many benefits to investing in out-of-state properties right now. If you have been thinking about adding new rentals to your portfolio from other states, now may be a great time to make that purchase. Here are a few of the reasons why.
Rusty Tweed Says So Much is Currently Being Done Online in the Real Estate Industry
Rusty Tweed says that one of the reasons why now is such a great time to invest in out-of-state investments is because just about everything in the real estate industry is currently happening online. Thanks to the Corona Virus, more people than ever are having video tours of a home or property posted online, rather than doing traditional showings. This allows you to see a house or property that is out of state, without ever actually having to fly and tour the property in person. You can also have a home inspection done and simply FaceTime or video conference call the inspector during the inspection. Technology and the virus have made it easy for someone from out of state to buy a home right now.
Rusty Tweed States That Buying Out-of-State Allows You to Diversify Your Portfolio
Rusty Tweed explains that another reason you should consider buying out-of-state investments is that it allows you to diversify your portfolio. Rental prices are increasing in some parts of the country, while in others, they are sitting still. Having different properties in different states helps ensure you are not reliant on the real estate market in any one part of the country. Diversifying helps you avoid any local dips or declines in pricing.
Rusty Tweed Explains That Different Cities, Counties and States Have Different Rental Rules
Rusty Tweed says that the final reason why now is a great time for out-of-state investments is that different cities, counties and states have different rental rules. One county may not allow short-term or VRBO rentals, while another may. One state may have rigid rental laws that favor the tenant, while another state may be more owner-friendly. Buying real estate in other states really allows you to find rental opportunities that make the most sense for you. When you buy locally, you may limit your options, whereas buying in other states really opens the door to a world of potential.
Rusty Tweed owns a real estate company, as well as invests in real estate himself. He knows how the real estate market works and can help you with your real estate purchases. Whether you are looking to purchase your forever home or investment properties in other states, he is here to help you. Contact him today to learn more.
Rusty Tweed
TFS Properties, Inc.
email us here