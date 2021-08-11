Doors Market Worth $182,072 Million in 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.1%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The demand for doors is largely driven by the increase in multifamily housing trends, rise in adoption of automated doors in commercial sector

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global doors market is anticipated to grow owing to the growth of multifamily housing trends. In addition, an upsurge in consumer expenditure on home improvement & renovation activities and development in new construction activities are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the door market development.

The global doors market size was $120.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $182.1 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6483

Moreover, advancements by industry players, increase in residential & commercial construction activities, and upsurge in home renovation &remodeling expenditures propel the global doors market growth. In addition, rise in urbanization and industrialization in countries such as Africa, India, and others, is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market. Nevertheless, fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth of the doors market.

Top 10 Leading Players

agta record ltd.
American Automatic Doors, Inc
ASSA ABLOY Group
dormakaba Holding AG
FAAC S.p.A
GEZE GmbH
Gilgen Door Systems AG
Godrej Security Solutions
GRAUTHOFF Türgruppe GmbH
Griffon Corporation Inc

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6483

Key Market Segments

By Type

Interior
Automatic
Manual
Exterior
Automatic
Manual

By Material

Wood
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Others

By Mechanism

Swinging
Sliding
Folding
Revolving
Others

By Application

Sound Insulation
Fire Protection
Moisture Resistant &Wet Room
Smoke Protection
Radiation Protection
Burglary Protection
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6483

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Doors Market Worth $182,072 Million in 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.1%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Oat Milk Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2027
Foam Plastics Market size worth to hit $123.7 billion by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR – AMR Study
Metal Fiber Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $5.7 Billion By 2027, At CAGR Of 4.2%
View All Stories From This Author