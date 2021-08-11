Doors Market Worth $182,072 Million in 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.1%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The demand for doors is largely driven by the increase in multifamily housing trends, rise in adoption of automated doors in commercial sector

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global doors market is anticipated to grow owing to the growth of multifamily housing trends. In addition, an upsurge in consumer expenditure on home improvement & renovation activities and development in new construction activities are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the door market development.The global doors market size was $120.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $182.1 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6483 Moreover, advancements by industry players, increase in residential & commercial construction activities, and upsurge in home renovation &remodeling expenditures propel the global doors market growth. In addition, rise in urbanization and industrialization in countries such as Africa, India, and others, is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market. Nevertheless, fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth of the doors market.Top 10 Leading Playersagta record ltd.American Automatic Doors, IncASSA ABLOY Groupdormakaba Holding AGFAAC S.p.AGEZE GmbHGilgen Door Systems AGGodrej Security SolutionsGRAUTHOFF Türgruppe GmbHGriffon Corporation IncRequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6483 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeInteriorAutomaticManualExteriorAutomaticManualBy MaterialWoodGlassMetalPlasticOthersBy MechanismSwingingSlidingFoldingRevolvingOthersBy ApplicationSound InsulationFire ProtectionMoisture Resistant &Wet RoomSmoke ProtectionRadiation ProtectionBurglary ProtectionOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEASpeak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6483