Doors Market Worth $182,072 Million in 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.1%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
The demand for doors is largely driven by the increase in multifamily housing trends, rise in adoption of automated doors in commercial sectorPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global doors market is anticipated to grow owing to the growth of multifamily housing trends. In addition, an upsurge in consumer expenditure on home improvement & renovation activities and development in new construction activities are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the door market development.
The global doors market size was $120.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $182.1 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6483
Moreover, advancements by industry players, increase in residential & commercial construction activities, and upsurge in home renovation &remodeling expenditures propel the global doors market growth. In addition, rise in urbanization and industrialization in countries such as Africa, India, and others, is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market. Nevertheless, fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth of the doors market.
Top 10 Leading Players
agta record ltd.
American Automatic Doors, Inc
ASSA ABLOY Group
dormakaba Holding AG
FAAC S.p.A
GEZE GmbH
Gilgen Door Systems AG
Godrej Security Solutions
GRAUTHOFF Türgruppe GmbH
Griffon Corporation Inc
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6483
Key Market Segments
By Type
Interior
Automatic
Manual
Exterior
Automatic
Manual
By Material
Wood
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Others
By Mechanism
Swinging
Sliding
Folding
Revolving
Others
By Application
Sound Insulation
Fire Protection
Moisture Resistant &Wet Room
Smoke Protection
Radiation Protection
Burglary Protection
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6483
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn