GenieMD Collaborates with AliveCor to Integrate Kardia ECG Technology with iVisit Virtual Care Platform
AliveCor is proud to partner with GenieMD as our collaboration further advances our mission to transform cardiology and extends our reach to the iVisit network,”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, provider of a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, mobile-first virtual care services platform, announces a partnership with AliveCor, Inc., a leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology and services, that integrates AliveCor’s KardiaMobile device and services with GenieMD’s telehealth/remote patient monitoring platform, iVisit.
iVisit users will now have access to KardiaMobile devices, the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. The KardiaMobile 6L device is the first and only six-lead personal ECG cleared by the FDA. KardiaMobile 6L detects more arrhythmias than any other personal ECG device, including instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm. Cardiologists can also utilize readings from KardiaMobile 6L to measure the QT interval, which is a significant risk factor for a number of medications as well as congenital issues.
“AliveCor is proud to partner with GenieMD as our collaboration further advances our mission to transform cardiology and extends our reach to the iVisit network,” said Mark Bogart, Senior Vice President, U.S. Healthcare, AliveCor.
GenieMD, previously recognized as “The Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution Provider” provides a complete end-to-end virtual care platform, inclusive of telehealth, remote patient monitoring and call triage services coupled with clinical services via GenieMD Medical Group. Most often this virtual care services platform is white-labeled to advance the presence of their clients. The GenieMD further integrates computing platform, medical devices and medical carts, including the logistics necessary to get medical kits to the targeted consumer, to provide an end-to-end integrated virtual care solution. This approach mitigates risks and further reduces costs to maximize utilization of limited financial resources.
“AliveCor’s KardiaMobile platform, is perfect to integrate into the GenieMD iVisit remote patient monitoring environment,” said Tom Foley, Chief Growth Officer of GenieMD. “The AliveCor KardiaMobile platform aligns exceptionally well with the needs of the consumer and physicians delivering personalized heart data anytime, anywhere – advancing their path to wellness.”
About AliveCor
AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients’ and customers’ heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. “Consumer” or “personal” ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.
