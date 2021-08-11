Submit Release
Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market - Forecasts to 2026

Fabon Engineering, ALB Innovation, AMS Galaxy, AP Machinebouw B.V., Avant Tecno Oy, Bräuer GmbH, Cormall, CRD - Concept Rolland Developpement, Dairymaster, Desvoys, EMILY SA ZA Les lands, GEA, HETWIN Automation Systems GmbH, HOLARAS Hoopman Machines, JOZ b.v., Jydeland Maskinfabrik A/S, Lely, MULTIONE s.r.l., PEECON, Pellon Group Oy, RABAUD, Rovibec Agrisolusions, Sacema, Schauer Agrotronic GmbH, Sieplo BV, STORTI, Trioliet B.V., Tuchel Maschinenbau, Valmetal, WASSERBAUER GmbH Fütter, Westermann GmbH & Co. KG, and Zonderland Constructie B.V. among others are the key players in the livestock feeding robots market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 7.5% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].

The market for livestock feeding robots will flourish and grow rapidly owing to factors such as growing demand for livestock products such as meat and dairy products, clubbed with rapidly rising population, increasing demand for poultry products, increasing demand for human-free feed handling robots, integration of artificial intelligence and livestock feeding system, and increasing demand for robots to manage huge farms for cattle feeding process.


Key Market Insights

  • Based on the livestock outlook segment, the ruminant segment is estimated to dominate the global market from 2021 to 2026
  • The track-guided robot segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the livestock feeding robots market from 2021 to 2026
  • The feed pusher robot segment is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the livestock feeding robots market
  • As per the farm size outlook, the large sized farms will be the largest shareholder of the market
Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Ruminants
  • Horses
  • Swine
  • Poultry
  • Others

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Track-Guided Robot
  • Self-Propelled Robot

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Feed Pusher
  • Feeding Robots
  • Robotic Feed Kitchen/ Storage

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Small and Medium-Sized Farms
  • Large Sized Farms

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

