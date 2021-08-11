Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market - Forecasts to 2026

Fabon Engineering, ALB Innovation, AMS Galaxy, AP Machinebouw B.V., Avant Tecno Oy, Bräuer GmbH, Cormall, CRD - Concept Rolland Developpement, Dairymaster, Desvoys, EMILY SA ZA Les lands, GEA, HETWIN Automation Systems GmbH, HOLARAS Hoopman Machines, JOZ b.v., Jydeland Maskinfabrik A/S, Lely, MULTIONE s.r.l., PEECON, Pellon Group Oy, RABAUD, Rovibec Agrisolusions, Sacema, Schauer Agrotronic GmbH, Sieplo BV, STORTI, Trioliet B.V., Tuchel Maschinenbau, Valmetal, WASSERBAUER GmbH Fütter, Westermann GmbH & Co. KG, and Zonderland Constructie B.V. among others are the key players in the livestock feeding robots market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 7.5% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



The market for livestock feeding robots will flourish and grow rapidly owing to factors such as growing demand for livestock products such as meat and dairy products, clubbed with rapidly rising population, increasing demand for poultry products, increasing demand for human-free feed handling robots, integration of artificial intelligence and livestock feeding system, and increasing demand for robots to manage huge farms for cattle feeding process.





Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

Based on the livestock outlook segment, the ruminant segment is estimated to dominate the global market from 2021 to 2026

The track-guided robot segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the livestock feeding robots market from 2021 to 2026

The feed pusher robot segment is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the livestock feeding robots market

As per the farm size outlook, the large sized farms will be the largest shareholder of the market

Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Ruminants

Horses

Swine

Poultry

Others



Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Track-Guided Robot

Self-Propelled Robot

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Feed Pusher

Feeding Robots

Robotic Feed Kitchen/ Storage



Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Farms

Large Sized Farms

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





