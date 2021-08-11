Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (10 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 12,133 In the last 7 days: 77,107 Cumulatively: 2,177,611
Hospitalized New: 14 In the last 7 days: 109 Critical Cases: 41
Deaths Today: 13 In the last 7 days: 67 Cumulatively: 911
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 600 (4.9%) In the last 7 days: 4,649 (6%)
Recovered Today: 22 In the last 7 days: 129
Vaccinated First dose today: 30,535 Fully vaccinated: 680,470Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.