Industrial Controls Market at CAGR of 5.3% by 2023 | Predicted to Hit $173.96 Billion

industrial controls market

industrial controls market

Increase in demand for IoT-based smart solutions, rise in automation in various industries, and upsurge in demand for mass production.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial controls market was estimated at $117.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $173.96 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/459

Rise in demand for IoT- based smart solutions, increase in automation in various industries, surge in demand for mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the needs of growing population, and upsurge in adoption of ICS by various industries fuel the growth of the global industrial controls market. On the other hand, increase in cyber-attack threats, and lack of skilled professionals as well as awareness toward industrial security solutions curtail down the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, deployment of smart grid for the protection of critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks is expected to usher in a plethora of opportunities in the industry.

The distributed control system segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

Based on control system, the distributed control system segment held the largest share in 2017, generating more than two-fifths of the total market. The manufacturing execution system segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% till 2025.

The utility segment to lead the trail by 2025-

Based on end-user, the utility segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2017, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2025. At the same time, the electronics & semiconductors segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during 2018–2025.

North America generated the highest share in 2017-

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017, and is anticipated to dominate during the study period. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the estimated period.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/459

Key players in the industry-

Key market players analyzed in the market report include Emerson Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Incorporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, Kawasaki Robotics, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, ABB Ltd., Omron Corporation, and Siemens. These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace up their stand in the industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Industrial Controls Market at CAGR of 5.3% by 2023 | Predicted to Hit $173.96 Billion

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Automotive Switches Market Analysis, Post COVID-19 Scenario And Leading Players Updates By Forecast 2020-2027
Europe Road Freight Transportation Market Analytical Report with Great Revenue of $596.92 billion by 2025 | AMR
5G Chipset Market Expanding at a CAGR of 48.71% by 2026 | Revenue $22.93 Billion
View All Stories From This Author