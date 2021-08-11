North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market is Projected to Reach $7,854.40 Million By 2025 | CAGR 7.5%
Growth of the retail industry, rising demand for managing logistics service, & rise in consumer expectations propel the growth of the North America SCaaS marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the North America SCaaS market is driven by unprecedented growth of the retail industry, surge in consumer expectations, and increased requirement for managing logistics services. Additionally, the integration of blockchain technology along with the advent of omni-channel supply chain approach would create lucrative opportunities for new market players in the near future. However, concerns regarding data protection and security significantly hamper market growth.
The SCaaS market in North America accounted for $4.47 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.
By application, order management is poised to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2025, on account of growing demand to track real-time inventory levels & shipment status by vendors & customers, along with the increasing need to manage the complexities associated with such orders. However, the logistics management segment would continue to dominate the North American market and generate almost two-fifths of the continental revenue by 2025.
By component, the solutions segment occupied more than two-thirds of the continental market in 2017 and is expected to continue the dominance through 2025. This is attributed to the growing demand to develop efficient transportation of goods in myriad industries along with rising requirements by retailers to build efficient business strategies & well-organized management solutions. However, the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
By organization size, large enterprises segment would continue to maintain its stronghold over the North American market and occupy more than four-fifths of the overall share by 2025. This is attributed to the adoption of SCaaS by large enterprises to effectively manage the cost associated with obtaining goods & business expansion. However, the small & medium enterprises segment would register the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
The United States accounted for 92.1% of the market revenue in 2017. The country is expected to maintain its dominance due to expansion and ongoing developments in retail, manufacturing, transportation, and other industrial sectors.
Profiling Key Players: Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobilits Group), Kuehne+Nagel, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service (UPS), XPO Logistics, Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
