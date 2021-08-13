Servant Leadership: Does it Work in Today's Tech World?
Dan Hurt believes that servant leadership is the future of the tech world, and the corporate world in generalFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tech field is often at the forefront of new business trends. Dan Hurt is a leader in the tech industry. He believes that servant leadership is the future of the tech world, and the corporate world in general. He believes that it will replace the old top-down leadership style.
What is Servant Leadership?
The old leadership style was authoritarian. It was clear that the employees served their boss. They often had little say in company decisions. Terminology changed, and terms like manager, team leader, and team member replaced employee, worker, and boss. However, the culture took much longer to change.
Servant leadership essentially turns the top-down leadership style upside down. The idea is that instead of employees serving the leader, the leader serves the team. Team members are placed at the top of the pyramid, instead of the bottom.
Servant Leadership and Happy Employees
The theory behind servant leadership is that employees who feel heard and supported will be more effective team members. Studies have revealed that happy employees are 13% more productive than their unhappy counterparts.
Surprisingly, pay is not at the top of the list when it comes to employee happiness. Instead, employees want to feel that they are making a difference within the company. They want to feel recognized for their contributions, and they desire some control over their work environment and schedule. Dan Hurt notes that servant leadership embodies these principles. The result is happier and more productive employees.
Servant Leadership Philosophy
Servant leadership benefits can go far beyond a 13% increase in productivity. Dan hurt states that "magic happens" when companies have servant leaders. The old model was transactional. Employees met expectations like productivity standards and attendance. In exchange, they were given a salary and benefits.
The problem with this style is that it's self-centered. The manager wants to maintain the status quo, to keep their job in good standing. The employees are there for a paycheck, instead of really invested in the success of the company. Of course, everyone wants the company to succeed, but for self-centered reasons.
Dan Hurt explains that with servant leadership, the goal is to get employees to be passionate members of the company. They are still motivated by a paycheck, but they also have a desire to see the company to succeed. They feel a part of the company, which completely changes the mindset.
Employees are far more effective when they feel they have a purpose. When they are empowered and have the support to function at their best, the results are astounding. Reduced turnover. Improved productivity. And innovative new ideas.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here