Daniel Michael Hurt Explains Servant Leadership and Why It Matters

Daniel Michael Hurt discusses these factors in a recent talk, helping business owners understand why a change is needed in business operationFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Michael Hurt advocates for increased servant leadership, serving as a continual inspiration for those who attempt this unique business model. And as more companies start embracing this concept, their success skyrockets. So just what is servant leadership, and why is it so essential? Hurt discusses these factors in a recent talk, helping business owners understand why a change is needed in business operation.
Why Daniel Michael Hurt Believes in Servant Leadership
As a skillful computer expert and a cloud consultant with over 20 years of experience, Daniel Michael Hurt has become skilled in the concept of servant leadership. He believes its spread is a good thing for the business world. The philosophy behind servant leadership is contained within the concept's name – working as a leader who strives to serve others with their skill and expertise.
For example, an individual practicing servant leadership pays attention to the well-being of their employees and clients. They then do what they can to ensure that these individuals are happy. This concept reverses the master leadership concept, where a leader demanded that their clients do what was right for the leader. The employees were expected to suffer, not the leader.
Over the last 100 years, this master leadership model impacted the lives of millions and caused a lot of suffering. Yet, the overall drive to satisfy workers never seemed to cross their leaders' minds. However, Daniel Michael Hurt and other servant leadership advocates push to get rid of this mindset and to replace it with the idea that a leader needs to be adaptable and ever-changing to their employees and clients.
Servant leadership starts by creating better opportunities for employees by connecting them with better learning experiences and the chance to connect with more people. A servant leader continually looks to what they can do to make their employees' lives better and adjust operational methods (within reason) to meet the needs of as many of their employees and customers as possible.
Beyond this benefit, servant leadership seeks to end micromanagement (a drain on manager and employee resources) by empowering workers to make better and more informed decisions. If these workers understand the complete process involved with work (and are encouraged to be thoughtful and independent), Daniel Michael Hurt believes that they'll work both harder and better at their job.
These changes don't serve to make life more difficult for a leader, as some critics have claimed. Nor do they attempt to cripple their decision-making skills or impact their effectiveness. Instead, this concept is designed to empower leaders by making them more in touch with their employees and more capable of getting good work from them. In this way, it is possible to create a more effective and efficient business and one that is adaptable to the changes in the market.
