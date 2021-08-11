Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market estimated to reach $5,16,759.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6%

Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market

Increase in demand for animal and marine fats and oils from Asia-Pacific countries, particularly India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, drives the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market by Source, Product Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”The animal and marine fats and oils market size is expected to reach $5,16,759.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.Animal fats include render fats and fish oils. Animal fat mixtures differ significantly from vegetable fat mixtures. The adipose tissue of meat stock is used to produce fat, while a large portion of the fat remains with the meat and is consumed directly with the meat.The rendering and subsequent separation via presses or centrifuges are used to produce fat from meat stock. The leftovers are dried and fed to animal, and the same pattern can be seen in the production of fish oil, wherein the dried solid residue is sold as fish meal. The global animal and marine fats and oils market growth is majorly driven by increase in demand for animal and marine fats and oils from the foodservice sector and rise in use of lard in the baking industry as bread spreads. In addition, the market for animal fat has expanded rapidly as a result of increased demand from downstream industries such as biodiesel, food, oleo chemical, and pet food. Consumers in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, prefer lard over butter in baked goods, thus driving the demand for animal fats.Lard is another type of animal fat that is used in the feed and oleo chemicals industries. The German baking sector is witnessing increased demand for lard (as a bread spread), which is driving market growth. On annual basis, food companies, particularly those in the bakery industry, obtain lard to be used as a substitute for butter in quantities ranging from 500 to 600 million tons. The demand for tallow, which is used in animal feed and biodiesel, is boosting the growth of the animal fat industry.China has achieved self-sufficiency in pork and lard production. Increase in consumption of lard-based processed foods has boosted the market for animal and marine fats and oils. Furthermore, tallow is preferred over palm oils in the soap making industry, as it is a higher quality raw material. Tallow supply has further increased as global slaughter rates have increased considerably.Various types of animal fats available in the market include bovine fats, edible fats, inedible fats, and cattle fats. The market for animal and marine fats and oils has grown significantly as a result of factors such as rise in demand from the food & beverage and animal feed industries. Furthermore, rapid expansion of the oleo chemical industry demand is expected to open new avenues for the market players.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Animal And Marine Fats And Oils Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12812?reqfor=covid Edible fats and oils are staples in diet, whereas inedible fats and oils have a wide range of industrial applications. Marine fats and oils are thought to be highly concentrated forms of energy that play an important role in cell growth. In addition, they are consumed to protect various body organs, in addition to their functions in regulating hormones and vitamins in the body.Furthermore, oils and fats contain a variety of essential fatty acids (EFA), including linoleic acid and a-linolenic acid. Oils have a significant effect on the body’s cholesterol levels, depending on whether they are monounsaturated or polyunsaturated. Recent advancements in fat and oil manufacturing processes have resulted in the introduction of high-quality products. Moreover, rise in consumption of animal products aligns well for the market for animal and marine fats and oils.Animal fats and oils, as well as marine fats and oils, are organic substances that are both essential and used in a variety of industries. Owing to their chemical properties, which include the amount of saturation present in the ester, fats are generally solid and oils are liquid at normal room temperature. The method of obtaining oils is processed in such a way that the highest grade of oil is obtained. Inedible animal and marine oils can be used to make soap and other industrial products. Fats and oils are high-energy foods with 9 calories per gram of fat and a higher energy density than carbohydrates and proteins. Fats and oils are high in caloric value and have lubricating, emulsifying, and whipping properties. Fatty acid esters comprise the vast majority of fats and oils.Proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, fats, and minerals can all be found in a variety of foods and beverages. Animal fats are necessary for cell growth and the protection of organs in the body. Furthermore, fats play an important role in a variety of biological functions, including the production of hormones and the regulation of vitamins.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has hampered the growth of the global animal and marine fats and oils market. Retail stores, malls, supermarkets, and other sales channels have been forced to close or remain closed as a result of stringent lockdown imposed by governments all over the world. During the lockdown, however, several brands have shifted their focus to e-commerce platforms to generate revenue and increase sales. Offline sales are increasing at the moment, as government lockdown restrictions in several countries are being gradually lifted.The key players in the global animal and marine fats and oils industry include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Australian Tallow Producers, Baker Commodities Inc., Cargill, Colyer Fehr Tallow Pty Ltd., Darling industries, Darling Ingredients, Inc., IFFCO, Jacob Stern & Sons Tallow, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Tallow Products Pty Ltd, Ten Kate Vetten BV, and York Foods Pty Ltd..Similar Reports:

