The Most Popular Mats For Olympic Athletes
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Tokyo Olympics are pretty much done and dusted. The games have been played and medals have been handed out. After weeks of competition we now know who all the champions are and can look forward to the next Olympics in Paris in 2024. The torch has literally already been passed on. Now as we dissect who got what and how we come to the nitty gritty. Training and coaches aside we want to know the secrets behind the athletes success. After all we all want to be champs at some point. One of those it the equipment they needed to succeed especially their training mats.
The Most Popular Mats
Being in the gym mats game we get a unique view as to what is most popular out there. When you cut through all the marketing speak it is the actual consumer that decides what they want and it is usually though experience. There might be different reasons for people buying different mat but ultimately it boils down to the same thing. People want to excel in the activities that we pursue which means we need the best equipment to get there. A huge component of any training regime is the gym mats that we use. They are what keeps us training harder for longer.
Different Mats For Different Sports
Not every sport are in the Olympics. As with karate some make a one off appearance. Others come and go. Whether it is an Olympic sport or not people want to succeed. They also want to keep their bodies in tact whilst doing it. To that end they buy training mats and some mats are more popular than others. Here we take a look at the most popular mats for champions.
Crash Mats and Landing Mats
Amongst the most popular sports in track and field is the high jump. Some of those athletes can jump over two meters high. So it is only natural that they would want a good mat to land on during both training and competition. To that end they need good crash mats. Crash mats are essential for high impact sports. The strain that falling from such heights would put on the body is extreme. These athlete training long hours doing repetitive moves so they want good mats. That is why they use crash mats can have a thickness of up to 60cm.
Crash mats are not just for high jumpers. Other sports such as judo also use them during training. They do repetitive throws which can take a toll on the body. Not only do they use crash mats but also spring loaded floor which add extra protection.
Rubber Mats For Weight Lifters
Weight lifting is another popular pursuit both in the Olympics and beyond.. Those guys are huge and very strong. Some of them cam lift in excess of 500 pounds so you can bet that they would need some serious mats. This is where the rubber mats come in. Without them you could not have weight lifting gyms. Not only do they reduce damage to the floors but they act as an ant-fatigue mat for the athletes. Rubber mats are a mainstay of any weight lifting organisation. Without them you simply could not training.
Any sport that requires strength training involving heavy weight would need to have rubber mats. The same is true for those that train at home. The vast majority of customers that buy our rubber floor tiles are buying them for their homes. Sometimes they only buy a couple on which they place their weights. Sometimes they buy enough to deck out an entire training area. I guess the more serious the activity is for them the more they invest.
Traditional Martial Arts Use Tatami Mats
Whilst most of the competitions that took place on mats were on EVA mats that doesn't mean that's what they train on. Take judo for example. Most judo practitioners train on tatami mats. Indeed tatami mats are the mats of choice for most Japanese martial arts. Some of them even train on the traditional tatami mats which are made from straw. The vast majority train on the vinyl kind which has a compressed foam inner and the tatami pattern on top. This is a great example of the divergence between what you train on and what you compete on. Activities they use a lot of throws and grappling in their system need to have a decent surface on which to train.
Foam Mats The Most Popular Gym Mats
Jigsaw puzzle mats, or just puzzle mats, are the most common gym mats around. You would have seen them used at the Tokyo Olympics for the karate and tae kwon do competitions and for good reason. They are by far the easiest large mats to setup. The best thing about them is that they are interlocking so it is a safe surface to compete on. The last thing you want is for an athlete to injury themselves because they get a toe stuck between the mats. It would not go down too well with the viewing public.
They are also the mats of choice for both commercial and domestic applications. We have sold a huge amounts of jigsaw puzzle mats during the pandemic to people training from home. The simplicity of setting up a training area is what makes them such an attractive proposition.
So I am sure you now have all the information you need about the most popular mats for Olympic. So get yourself some and get ready the Paris Olympics. It is just a short three years away.
