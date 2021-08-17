The county of Maui proudly presented Lani Stark (Lani Bernard) with the prestigious ‘Rose Award’

Lani Bernard, known as Lani Stark, was awarded the Rose Award for her dedication to the community.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The county of Maui proudly presented Lani Stark with the prestigious ‘Rose Award’ for her commendable dedication to continuously promote the common good and organize donation drives in support of several nonprofit organizations.

When the whole world was hit by the COVID-19 Pandemic last year, it caused economies to decline as businesses close and many people lose their jobs. Sadly, this unexpected worldwide health crisis has affected people physically, financially, and emotionally.

Because of what was happening, lockdowns were implemented in order to avoid the increase in infection and control the spread of the virus. Thus, people were forced to stay at home and to stop working or going to school. Undeniably, this situation caused many to be stressed or feel anxious about a lot of things.

Fortunately, Maui was gifted with Lani Stark, a committed Philanthropist who has been leading the community towards enriching gatherings to encourage positive transformation.

She is one of the brilliant minds behind organizing the First Night Maui, an event in the past that brought families together and saved people’s lives as they are encouraged to celebrate New Year in an alcohol and drug-free community gathering.

This great cause received outpouring support from other philanthropists, the local government of Maui, and sponsors including the A&B, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian & Aloha Airlines, Maui Hotel Association, The Bank of Hawaii, The Maui Arts & Cultural Center, and local media companies. To make this event possible, Lani handled all the aspects of production including marketing, promotions, operations, and sales.

As for her most recent endeavor, Lani Stark shared meditation techniques in order to help people address their feelings of anxiety and stress brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We have had the honor to witness the efforts of Lani Stark that produced the incredible positive impact generated from her humanitarian efforts that greatly enriched our community, culture, and people; we can’t possibly thank her enough, she will be long remembered in the hearts of all." – S. Alvaro.

A talented musician, inspirational speaker, best-selling co-author, film producer, and philanthropist, Lani has also been awarded the ‘Global Women’s Outstanding Leadership Award,’ a recognition being given by the Women’s Information Network (WIN). WIN is a worldwide organization formed by women who aim to help other women live their lives in celebration, self-improvement, and service. She was given this award for her unfailing commitment to serve women in her community through rescues and improving their quality of life by educating those in need including children, women, and families.

Up to this day, Lani serves as an inspiration by continuously upholding her passion to serve and help bring positive change in communities. She is indeed a strong woman leader who fights to empower the weak or the people who need someone to be their voice.

With more people like her who are willing to take up the challenge and help make this world a better place, more communities will experience how it is to truly live a life looking forward to a brighter future.