Introducing the Regional Supply Team

This Salt Lake City Wholesaler’s Customers Rave About Staff and Support.

At Regional Supply, you are getting more than just the tools you need to do the job. You are working with a team of well-trained individuals ready to help you with any task or project you can imagine.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply has been serving Utah and Salt Lake County for many years and is loved by their customers for great staff and support. Whether you’re needing help with screen printing, vinyl, automotive restyling, or even just a consultation, Regional Supply has the tools and the know-how to get you started.

“When you come to Regional Supply, you are getting more than just the tools you need to do the job. You are working with a team of competent, well-trained individuals prepared to help you with any task or project you can imagine," said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager of Regional Supply, “We strive to hire the best of the best.”

With an exceptional customer rating on Google of 4.7 (out of 5) stars, it would seem Regional Supply’s customers confirm that the Salt Lake City wholesaler is getting the job done.

A long-time Regional Supply customer said the following in their recent review, “Very helpful crew and prices are fair. I've been using these guys for a few years now. They are very knowledgeable about everything in this industry. They're honest and they're happy to help the little guys like me. I’ll be with these guys for the foreseeable future. And thank you Doug for helping me over the phone today!”

Pam, a recent customer, put it simply when she wrote, “Professional, knowledgeable staff with quick delivery.”

“We’ve been working with these guys for years and it is always a pleasant experience! Very helpful and always very fast at getting our product delivered. I highly recommend doing business with them!” wrote Dustin.

Along with offering the best prices, Regional Supply offers unmatched customer support. Whether it’s in person or over the phone, the team is ready and willing to assist you. All new equipment purchased at Regional Supply comes with on-site installation and training. Follow-up training is also offered to help you and your business succeed.

Meet the Technical Team

-------------------

- Gabe Tau'a is the Technical Services manager and has been with Regional Supply for 5 years. He has years of experience with many products and is a great addition to the Regional Supply tech team. Gabe loves everything BYU.

- Doug Ekblad has been with the Technical Services department for over 10 years. His experience at Regional Supply spans over two decades, making him an experienced advocate for customer satisfaction. Doug enjoys archery and fishing.

- Michael Boucher has been at Regional Supply for six years and spent the last four with the Technical Services team. Michael's favorite part about the job is problem solving for customers. Michael keeps busy playing video games.

About Regional Supply

--------------------

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

###