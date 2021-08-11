Derrick Odomes III and His Team at Osthetics Skincare Develops Innovative Anti-Sunburn Serum
Osthetics Skincare Perfecting Faces One Bottle of Serum at a TimeMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osthetics Skincare Professionals has made it their duty to redefine the skincare routine of African Americans. Osthetics, headed by its fearless and innovative leader Derrick Odomes III, who goes by the well-earned moniker “Concierge Esthetician”, has formulated the Hydro Defense Serum.
The Hydro Defense Serum is scientifically tested and proven to be more efficacious at battling the harsh effects of sunburn than the average SPF filled sunscreen. The clinically concocted serum includes in its list of ingredients a homogenous mixture of Gamma Linolenic Acid, Tannacetum Annum (Blue Tansy Essential Oil) and D-alpha Tocopherol & Alpha-Tocopherol. These components were specifically chosen for their potency and adaptability in mitigating the effects of the sun on different skin types. They also significantly reverse the ageing presence not just topically but on a cellular level.
By creating what can only be described as the Holy Grail of skincare, Osthetics has firmly cemented itself as an African American-owned force to be reckoned with in the multibillion-dollar female-dominated industry.
