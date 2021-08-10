Secretary Gorbea Announces Updated COVID-19 Protocols

PROVIDENCE, RI – With an increased rate of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is announcing several updates to Department of State protocols to ensure the continued safety of staff and the public.

Rhode Island's rate of community transmission is currently "high" according to criteria from the Centers for Disease Control. The current rate of transmission in Rhode Island is an average of 142 new cases per 100,000 persons over the past 7 days, a marked increase from an average of 12 new cases per day during the week of July 3. New COVID hospitalizations have also doubled in the past week.

Secretary Gorbea consulted with local health experts and senior staff. Due to the higher transmissibility of the Delta variant, she is implementing the following policies as of Monday, 8/16:

• In-person services from the Department of State will be available by appointment only.

o This includes research at the State Archives, Business Services filings, Public Information support, and the Elections Division.

o While the State House remains open to the public, all research requests involving the State Library can and should be done virtually.

• All of the Department's in-person events will be cancelled through at least mid-October or until it is deemed safe to congregate in-person.

• All in-person State House tours are cancelled through at least mid-October or until it deemed safe to congregate in-person.

o Self-guided audio tours are available.

o Virtual tours are also available.

• Anyone entering Department of State offices is required to be masked.

• Department of State staff working in communal areas or with the public will be masked at all times.

"We're all ready for a return to normal life, but the spread of the Delta variant means we must take additional steps to protect Rhode Islanders and help reduce transmission of the virus," said Secretary Gorbea. "Clear communication is critical at times like this. I want the public to know that my team is fully prepared to continue providing services electronically or by appointment, just as we have throughout the pandemic. Whether you need to register a business, register to vote, find a public meeting, conduct historical research, or access information about your government, we're here for you."

These updated safety protocols will be evaluated on an ongoing basis. Secretary Gorbea will continue to provide regular updates by email and on the Department of State's Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages.

Rhode Islanders are encouraged to visit sos.ri.gov or contact the Department of State's divisions directly for continued access to services:

• Business Services: 401-222-3040 // corporations@sos.ri.gov

• Civics and Education: 401-330-3182 // civicsanded@sos.ri.gov

• Elections: 401-222-2340 // elections@sos.ri.gov

• Public Information: 401-222-3983 // opengovernment@sos.ri.gov

• State Archives: 401-222-2353 // statearchives@sos.ri.gov

• State Library: 401-222-2473 // statelibrary@sos.ri.gov

