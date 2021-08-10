Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (10 August 2021)

New Cases: 439 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 56,574 Active Cases: 12,976 Total Recovered: 41,492 (178 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 328 (48 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 41 Total Test Conducted: 359,914 (2,656 New) Total Deaths: 1,874 (24 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 463,848 (0 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 159,229 (0 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 10,403 (10,403 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 169,632 (10,403)