Black Owned ‘Pharos’ Medical Alarm Levels Up Prescription Medication Protection with Potentially Life Saving Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the CDC Nearly 7 in 10 adults aged 40–79 used at least 1 prescription drug in the past 30 days in the United States. Another report shows more than 4.2 prescriptions were filled in 2019 according to Statista.com. The numbers are staggering and with the Delta variant looming, the stress of daily life, routines and regular running many people forget to take their meds on time but one innovative device has the answer. The Pharos by Ownum is a revolutionary medical alarm that will put an end to medical misuse.

Pharos, the brainchild of Darien and Lloyd Nurse is a potentially lifesaving device that fits right in the palm of your hand. Darien a next-gen engineer with a degree from Columbia University and Lloyd, CEO of Nurse Technologies form a top-notch inventive team. The goal of Ownum is to leverage technological advances to stem the tide of medical malfunctions and misuse.

The intuitive device has 4 settings for the perfect dosage intervals. Through state-of-the-art technology, Pharos senses the right time to take your medication and alerts users with a bright flash and whistle sound. If a user is late taking medication Pharos knows that too and automatically adjusts to the correct dosing interval avoiding potential health hazards. Medicine misuse is a huge problem in the U.S. healthcare system which reports a whopping $200 billion in overprescribed medications and wanton waste due to the lack of proper tracking. Pharos can solve this problem with its cutting-edge technology.

The ingenious tool is a perfect fit for hospitals that are overflowing with COVID patients and rundown nursing staff. With Pharos, each patient’s medication is electronically monitored to alert weary workers to the right time and dosage for the individual patient. The patented design provides another layer of protection from inadvertent overdosing by unknowing hospital staff. Pharos keeps the patient safe and acts as a helpful member of the nursing team as an instinctive medical alarm system. While the front-line workers are juggling the wave of pandemic cases, Pharos is their silent partner putting the safety of patients first.

The tiny but mighty device offers peace of mind to elderly sufferers who may struggle with memory loss. The compact invention is a perfect fit on your nightstand for those evening medications. With Pharos elderly Americans do not worry about mixing medication because the computerized medical assistant can track more than one product at a time. It even alerts you if you take it too early. The intuitive design turns firehouse red with a glaring alarm to stop users from taking medications before their prescribed time.

Pharos has a small footprint leaving plenty of counter space for your essentials. The powerhouse prescription tracker is roughly the size of a wallet or the length of a credit card. One of the best features of Pharos is that it adds another level of security. This intuitive tool does not share your health information with apps or online sources that sell your data. Your personal prescription needs are safe with Ownum’s Pharos.

