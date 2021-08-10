NoSQL Market to Tank $22.08 Billion by 2026, Prediction by Portland Based Research Firm Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research
Rise in unstructured data, increase in demand for data analytics and surge in application development business across the globe drive the growth of the market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on NoSQL Market Globally (Pre and Post Analysis)
• Due to global lockdown, the usage of social networking and online gaming has been increased. This fueled the demand for NoSQL applications in the social networking and online gaming market.
• The adoption of NoSQL applications in regions including North America and Asia-pacific has been increased amid COVID-19.
According to the report, the global NoSQL industry was pegged at $2.41 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $22.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 31.4% from 2019 to 2026. Rise in unstructured data, increase in demand for data analytics, and surge in application development business across the globe drive the growth of the global NoSQL market. On the other hand, complexities related with testing NoSQL applications curtail down the growth to some extent. However, growth in big data is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.
The key value store segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global NoSQL market revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The simplicity in implementation of database is a major driver of the segment. On the other hand, the graph based segment would register the fastest CAGR of 34.2% throughout the forecast period. The ability to support a large number of connections drives the growth of the segment.
The web apps segments accounted for more than one-fourth of the global NoSQL market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2026. NoSQL is emerging as one of the most suitable technological options for storing web app session information which drives the segment. At the same time, the mobile apps segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the study period. Due to storage in schema-less format, app developers can comfortably modify applications without making any major infrastructure changes which augments the growth of the segment.
North America held the lion's share, generating more than two-fifths of the global NoSQL market. The higher awareness among North American users regarding the benefits of NoSQL technology is driving the adoption of NoSQL in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is also projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 35.5% during the estimated period. This is due to rise in its adoption for social network development and app development purposes in the Asia-Pacific region.
Frontrunners in the industry-
• Couchbase Inc.
• Google LLC
• MarkLogic Corporation
• MongoDB Inc.
• Neo Technology Inc.
• Objectivity Inc.
• Aerospike Inc.
• Amazon Web Services Inc.
• DataStax Inc.
• Microsoft Corporation
