PV Reporter Announces Successful Launch of the Industry's First MPN Clinical Trial Finder
Providing a path to clinical trials for cancer patients, PV Reporter launched a groundbreaking Clinical Trial Finder free to use & requires no personal infoCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PV Reporter's free-to-use clinical trial search application was created specifically for the MPN (myeloproliferative neoplasm) community, a rare blood cancer, empowering patients to quickly find relevant clinical trials to share with their healthcare team.
The MPN Clinical Trial Finder is an easy-to-use resource for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. It retrieves data from clinicaltrials.gov and restructures the trial information providing "easy access" while improving the patient's understanding of the trial.
PV Reporter CEO David Wallace states, "There are more promising late-stage MPN clinical trials now than ever before. Several new medications are likely to be FDA-approved over the next 6 to 18 months. So what better time to launch a highly innovative tool that allows patients to discover potential new treatments. As an MPN patient who has benefitted greatly from a clinical trial, it helps to know your options."
The tool is powered by industry leader Trialscope and requires no personal information for use. The advanced search application allows anyone to navigate up-to-date research in a visually engaging way.
With advances in precision medicine and a notable increase in new research, the future looks bright for patients who have expanded treatment options.
Introducing your MPN Clinical Trial Finder
Clinical trials are research studies that test how well new treatments and medical approaches work in patients. Through clinical trials, doctors and researchers discover new medicines that can provide better outcomes and improve the quality of life for people diagnosed with one of chronic blood cancers, MPNs.
The MPN Clinical Trial Finder will help raise awareness and increase participation in myeloproliferative neoplasm clinical trials. Use the filters to narrow the search for your specific diagnosis; myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) or essential thrombocythemia (ET). Before participating in a clinical trial, talk to your healthcare provider about trials that may be of interest to you.
About MPNs (myeloproliferative neoplasms)
Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a closely related group of progressive blood cancers where the body's bone marrow typically overproduces mature blood elements. Other shared features include tendencies toward blood clotting/bleeding, organ enlargement, bone marrow scarring (fibrosis), and a possibility of transformation. Three blood cancer types are categorized as "classic" MPNs: Primary Myelofibrosis (MF), Essential Thrombocythemia (ET), and Polycythemia Vera (PV)
About PV Reporter
PV Reporter was created to fill a gap in the MPN patient community, providing "easy access" to pertinent information on all Myeloproliferative Neoplasms. It has become the MPN Patient Research Hub featuring comprehensive, relevant, update to date information providing patients the tools to make better decisions affecting their care.
About David Wallace
Founder and CEO of PV Reporter, a resource for Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN) patients and caregivers. After being diagnosed with Polycythemia Vera (PV) in 2009, he utilized social media to connect with "informed patients" and better understand emerging treatment options. His philosophy on patient care is straightforward - "educating the patient is essential, so the patient can guide their physician to meet his or her needs."
