Vincent Celebrado unveils ClouGaming's new UltraCloud service

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 10, 2021 -- ClouGaming, the renowned cloud gaming and gaming-centered lifestyle brand, today unveiled their new patented UltraCloud service, which is part of their new UltraGaming initiative. ClouGaming's recently unveiled UltraGaming initiative already revolutionized the cloud gaming domain, and it now brought to us a cloud gaming service that far exceeds industry-standard expectations for conventional Cloud-based Gaming platforms by substantially upgrading the Cloud gaming platform's capabilities on all different sides, enhancing the overall gaming and game-streaming experience through increased response, accuracy, and clarity.

For starters, ClouGaming is a well-known cloud-based gaming and gaming lifestyle company founded by Vincent Celebrado, the company's owner and CEO, who oversees and supervises ClouGaming product's creation, design, manufacture, and advertising.

Celebrado is a San Francisco-based businessman from the United States. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer technology from the University of San Francisco and worked as a developer before turning his passion for video games into a major enterprise. Through his guidance, ClouGaming has established a reputation for hard effort, expertise, sincerity, ethics, and meticulous eye for detail. Among the company's biggest high-profile initiatives is the development of a cloud-based gaming service that, when paired with its large library of video games, allows gamers to play famous games without even being limited by their computer's hardware. In actuality, Celebrado's efforts earned him international acclaim and catapulted him into the ranks of several of the gaming sector's most powerful leaders.

Celebrado is an excellent communicator, both orally and in writing, which, when combined with his adaptability, positive attitude, dedication, and teamwork, makes him an extraordinary director and a true inspiration to his peers.

Currently, most Cloud-based gaming services support regular and moderately competitive games, and whilst most manufacturers have focused on making the gameplay smoother by relying on players’ hardware, little consideration has been given to the players whore interested in more demanding activities and high intensity games, or players with low-end hardware. Since new demanding video games are being released every day, the need for faster computers is growing, especially during the current pandemic, which puts players with a limited budget in a tough situation. That is indeed why the UltraCloud service was made.

“Reliability, smoothness, and quality are very important parts of every person’s life. Still, this fact has been overlooked by many corporations that made it their constant aim for to provide different types of “creative” cloud gaming platforms while forgetting the reason for which cloud gaming was made in the first place. Unlike regular cloud gaming services, CloudGaming’s UltraCloud service offers a high-end cloud gaming platform which, instead of relying mainly on the players’ hardware, provides a cloud-based gaming platform that emulates the games on our servers, which allows the players to enjoy the games as if they were playing them on the latest gaming console, or on a high-end gaming computer.

At least 2x faster and more stable than every day cloud gaming platforms:

The stability speed of the new cloud gaming platform is mainly attributed to our upgraded high-end servers which enables players to play video games directly from our servers at high speed. In addition to that, its stable interface and adaptability to each player’s computer and hardware make the gaming experience faster, smoother, and better in terms gaming quality and competitiveness which is something sought after by almost all video game players around the world.

The UltraGaming initiative’s technology from ClouGaming is even able to provide more updated information regarding players’ computers, which enables the platform to adapt to each one of them at a fast rate. Consequently, the latency between the cloud gaming server and the computer is significantly reduced to the point where players don’t even notice it.

Overcoming all competition with the new UltraCloud Service:

The UltraCloud service is one of the first of ClouGaming services that are part of the UltraGaming initiative and that feature its innovative technology. While the previous generation’s Cloud gaming services was already giving ClouGaming’ competitors a hard time, UltraCloud is about to leave them in the dust altogether.

ClouGaming’s new cloud gaming platform is supported by many additional software, making each gaming session a wonderful and memorable experience for games. By significantly reducing the latency between our servers and the players’ computers, we managed to overcome the annoying need for additional loading time to the point where it is nearly non-existent anymore. this extremely fast platform is made greater through the addition of the UltraGaming initiative’s technology which provides an amazing delivery of the gaming process which gives the players the impression of having the latest games consoles at their disposal. Adaptable and hyper-fast, the new generation of ClouGaming’s gaming services are made to stand out and impress.

An impressive experience, down to even the smallest of details:

This futuristic service is provided on an even more futuristic platform which rivals even high-end gaming consoles. The UltraCloud service’s platform is equipped with an Artificial Intelligence assistance system which makes the gaming process smoother.

By using the ClouGaming app, players can personalize their gaming platform, pre-order the latest games, or even ask for personalized services according to their own preferences.

Since it is a significantly upgraded successor to ClouGaming’s previous Cloud gaming platform, the UltraCloud service’s platform incorporates most of ClouGaming’s technological advancements in order to achieve levels of performance previously considered impossible.

“Gaming should never be consider a privilege reserved only for the wealthy. In fact, gaming is supposed to be accessible to everyone interested in it whether they can afford the latest hardware or not. Since ClouGaming is made by gamers, we do know how much of a struggle keeping up with the new gaming trends can be for all players, which is why we are putting our efforts into making access to the gaming world fair for as many video game players as possible” is what Vincent Celebrado affirmed when discussing his corporation's expanded capacities and his newest invention, which is expected to transform the gaming sector.

