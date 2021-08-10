Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,439 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (10 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 2 546 762 with 6 590 new cases reported. Today 189 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 75 201 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 319 803 with  a recovery rate of 91,1%.

Tests conducted: 15 323 659 Positive cases: 2 546 762 Recoveries: 2 319 803 Deaths: 75 201 New cases: 6 590

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (10 August 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.