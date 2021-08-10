Richard Smith Cultivates Positive Change in His Local Community
Financial advisor, Richard Smith encourages local community members to donate their time and resources to worthy causes.GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial advisor and wealth management specialist Richard Smith encourages members of the Glens Falls community to support local charitable organizations. As a volunteer Smith claims that there are many ways individuals can donate their time and resources.
"Actively participating in a worthy cause does not always imply a monetary donation," claims Richard Smith. "Individuals can also hold fundraisers, volunteer for local sporting events, and raise awareness through social platforms. What is most important is that you find a cause that you are passionate about and work diligently to educate others."
Some of Smith's previous volunteer work over the years includes volunteering and donating to the following organizations:
• New York State Special Olympics
• Habitat for Humanity
• Wounded Warriors
• American Cancer Society
• Mother Theresa Foundation
• Shriners Hospital for Children
Additionally, as a former player, Richard Smith has also coached youth football and enjoys his time interacting with likeminded individuals. He also states that it combats feelings of isolation and makes you feel like you are a part of something bigger.
"While volunteering helps cultivate positive change in your local community, it also does wonders for your physical and mental well-being. Statistics demonstrate that volunteering on a regular basis at any age can help counteract the effects of stress and anxiety. Ultimately, giving back is a way to form meaningful connections and I encourage individuals to look into organizations today."
About Richard Smith
Richard Smith is a prominent financial advisor currently residing in Glens Falls, New York. As the founder of Smith Wealth Management, he specializes in retirement income planning and wealth preservation strategies.
Richard Smith
Smith Wealth Management
richsmith1120@hotmail.com