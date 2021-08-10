Swift Clinics Becomes Fastest Provider of Private Asymptomatic COVID-19 Testing in Canada

Results are provided on the same day of testing, with emergency RT-PCR results in as little as 30 minutes.

MILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swift Clinics is pleased to announce it has become one of the fastest providers of private, same-day asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in Canada. The company is also an approved provider of the Ontario Ministry of Health’s Workplace Antigen Testing program.Swift Clinic is a reputable COVID-19 testing clinic providing exceptional services to Canadians who live in, or close to, the Greater Toronto Area. The company’s vision is to help get Canada back to normal by providing affordable, reliable, professional, and convenient COVID-19 testing to clients six months of age and older, with the support of its physician-supervised and licensed healthcare providers.In the company’s latest news, Swift Clinics has quickly become the most sought-after same-day COVID-19 testing facility in Canada. This rise in popularity is a result of the organization’s rapid testing results, with same-day or emergency/urgent RT-PCR results in as little as 30 minutes, and rapid antigen testing for travel to destinations such as the United States. Additionally, Swift Clinics also offers multiple testing options, including the preferred nasopharyngeal swabs, gentler sample options such as anterior nasal swabs, as well as paediatric testing with specialized equipment.“While big box pharmacies and labs take at least 2-3 days to send results, we go above and beyond to get our clients the results they need when they need them most,” says Umer, founder of Swift Clinics. “Not everyone has the luxury of waiting around to get information about their COVID-19 tests, especially those who frequently travel and need to adhere to strict testing timelines. With our rapid testing services, clients will obtain their results within the same day. Results are provided in an electronic format, which allows our clients to upload directly to an airline or border agency if required. Swift Clinics can also provide QR codes for digital report verification, which some countries require.”What truly sets Swift Clinics apart from the competition, however, is its emergency/urgent RT-PCR results, which are provided in as little as 30 minutes. The RT-PCR test is the global, gold standard for COVID-19 testing and is widely accepted around the world. The company’s results for this exceptional option are rated 100% accurate.In addition, the Antigen tests offered by Swift Clinics is over 97% accurate. Oftentimes, Rapid Antigen tests may be only 50-70% accurate when offered through other pharmacies and clinics. As such, this reduces the risk of false positives and false negatives, which can obstruct travel plans.Swift Clinic’s services are ideal for a variety of scenarios, including:• Urgent testing• Family travel, including young children• Film sets and productions• Community and private events, such as weddings and sports• At-home testing for those unable to travel• Corporate testing for executives• Workplace testing for staff• And more!Swift Clinic’s PCR and Antigen testing is only available to those who are asymptomatic, have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, and who have not tested positive in the last 90 days.For more information about Swift Clinics, or to book an appointment, please visit www.swiftclinics.ca About Swift ClinicsBased in Milton, Ontario, Swift Clinics provides rapid asymptomatic COVID-19 testing throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, London, Woodstock, Oakville, Mississauga, Brampton, Toronto, Etobicoke, North York, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, and Pickering.