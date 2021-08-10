CAFÉ GRUMPY LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE
Keep the Morning Grumps at Bay with the Brooklyn-Based Café’s Hot New Subscription Service.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Has running out of your favorite coffee got you feeling grumpy? With its accessible new subscription service, Café Grumpy has your back. The vibrant, standout coffee with its down-to-earth, Brooklyn roots, has expanded its online offerings. Now, its out-of-town friends or busy locals can leap through their weeks with ease knowing Café Grumpy is on the way!
Coffee and cold brew subscriptions can be purchased in 6-month or 12-month periods on Café Grumpy’s website. Customers can choose from deliveries every week, every two weeks or every month and select from a number of the brand’s exquisite blends brewed in-house from the beans of family-owned farms throughout Central and South America and East Africa.
In addition to the personal, long-term relationships Café Grumpy maintains with its growers, the company's coffee has a distinguished flavor. Husband-and-wife owners Caroline Bell and Chris Timbrell select the beans that are then roasted in a vintage Probat cast iron roaster. Similar to how cooking in a seasoned cast iron skillet maximizes flavor, this roaster imparts a more seasoned, pure coffee flavor than a typical stainless-steel drum. Beans are roasted in small batches, no more than 60 pounds at a time and careful attention is paid to roasting so that the individual coffee’s inherent characteristics shine through.
For retail and subscription, each biodegradable bag of beans is available whole or ground. For bigtime coffee drinkers, larger households or those bringing coffee to the workplace, Café Grumpy also offers a subscription service for its award-winning cold brew as well as its whopping 5-pound bag of Momentum Blend or Heartbreaker Espresso for $96 per delivery. Standard 12-ounce bags cost $17 each. First-time subscribers will also receive a free signature Cafe Grumpy mug so they can drink in style.
To learn more about Café Grumpy please visit www.cafegrumpy.com.
About Café Grumpy
Café Grumpy is an independently owned coffee company founded in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Caroline Bell and Chris Timbrell in Brooklyn. Sourcing specialty coffee and maintaining positive relationships with coffee producing partners is the foundation of Café Grumpy’s coffee program. Roasting is done in their Greenpoint facility on a vintage Probat roaster. Certified Women-owned Business Enterprise. Member of the National Coffee Association, Member of the Good Food Guild, Specialty Coffee Association, Specialty Food Association, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.
