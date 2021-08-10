Submit Release
Application deadline extended for Justices Teaching Institute

The deadline for application to the 2021 Justices Teaching Institute, The Constitution and Judicial Decision Making, is extended to Sept. 1. 

The North Dakota Supreme Court offers this public outreach program for North Dakota secondary history, government, and social studies teachers to foster a better civic understanding of the role of the courts, how they work, and how judges make decisions.  The Institute enables teachers to teach others with confidence about the nature, history, structure, function, and processes of the courts and the legal system.

Details about the program and the application can be found on the court’s website at https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/justices-teaching-institute.

The Institute is facilitated by the Justices of the North Dakota Supreme Courts, the Honorable Jon J. Jensen, the Honorable Gerald W. VandeWalle, the Honorable Daniel J. Crothers, the Honorable Lisa Fair McEvers, and the Honorable Jerod Tufte.

During the day-and-a-half program the teachers will explore the judicial system and the appellate court process in the context of preparing for the Institute's final application – a mock oral argument. The teachers will serve as justices and decide a First Amendment constitutional question.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 21-22 at the State Capitol Building in Bismarck.

For more information, contact Lee Ann Barnhardt, Director of Education, at 701-328-4251 or lbarnhardt@ndcourts.gov.

 

