Scientology Team Helps Provide Needed Relief in the Wake of Floods in Germany

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Munich helped a devastated Bavarian town dig out after July’s record flood.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Munich helped a devastated Bavarian town dig out after July’s record flood.

Scientologists coordinated with the fire brigade and joined teams digging the town out of the mud.

Scientologists coordinated with the fire brigade and joined teams digging the town out of the mud.

The floods were the worst natural disaster to hit Germany in 60 years.

The floods were the worst natural disaster to hit Germany in 60 years.

A devasgated town in Bavaria

A devasgated town in Bavaria

After devastating flooding, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Munich helped families cope with the disaster.

MUNICH, GERMANY, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the worst natural disaster to hit Germany in 60 years, rivers swollen by record rainfall overflowed their banks, sweeping away cars, homes and infrastructure and leaving ruin in their wake.

Teams of Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Munich traveled to a community in the Bavarian Alps to help families recover from the disaster. Coordinating their work with the fire brigade, they cleaned homes and helped residents find and salvage belongings. For a mother of four who lost nearly everything, they collected clothing and shoes and delivered them to the woman to help tide her over, along with toys for the children.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

In addition to responding to disasters and helping with everyday life challenges people face at work and at home, Volunteer Ministers mobilized during the pandemic to help families keep themselves and others well. German Scientologists distributed thousands of educational booklets to help neighbors understand and implement protocols to help stem the spread of the virus.

To learn more, visit the interactive timeline, 20/21—A Look Back & A Look Ahead at www.scientology.org/2021.

The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader.

For more information, visit the Scientology website or the Scientology TV network.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology Munich
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Scientology Team Helps Provide Needed Relief in the Wake of Floods in Germany

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Environment, Natural Disasters, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology Munich
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientology Team Helps Provide Needed Relief in the Wake of Floods in Germany
Taking to the Streets to Promote Active and Drug-Free Living
Seattle Scientologists Launch This Year’s Drug Prevention Initiative
View All Stories From This Author