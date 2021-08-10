New Image-based Dietary Assessment Tool Gaining Popularity Among Top Nutrition Researchers

Diet ID's image-based assessment is fast and easy

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new digital, image-based diet assessment tool developed by Diet ID, a digital health company founded by Dr. David Katz is rapidly gaining popularity among influential nutrition research leaders around the world. Over 15 academic institutions and clinical researchers from several countries are now using Diet ID’s web-based tool to assess current dietary intake and diet quality in as little as 60 seconds. Partners include investigators at Advent Health, Boston Heart Diagnostics, and the Center for Brain Health - University of Texas, Dallas.

Researchers studying nutrition historically have relied on long-form, paper-based surveys such as the Food Frequency Questionnaire or 24-Hour Recall to gather dietary intake information, simply to establish a baseline quality score of current nutritional intake. These tools take up to 90 minutes for a participant to complete, and even more time to analyze. This process is not only expensive to administer, but also cumbersome to implement, making nutrition research notoriously expensive and time consuming.

Diet ID has reverse-engineered diet assessment with its image-based experience that asks a user to choose which images look like how they typically eat. This is made possible with patent-pending innovations and the development of a comprehensive, real-world ‘diet map.’ The tool ‘locates’ any given user’s diet on that map, and can then provide an instant comprehensive dietary analysis, including diet quality measured by the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) 2015, diet type, and estimated intake of over 150 nutrients and food groups. Diet ID’s digital diet assessment tool can be used on any web-enabled device, and can be deployed with very little effort, making it an optimal tool for wide-scale nutrition research and population health.

Linda Snetselaar, PhD, RD, FAND Editor-in-Chief of Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics said, “Everyone interested in health and diet will identify [Diet ID] as a unique dietary assessment tool. Its potential for application spans many disciplines with a major benefit to the area of dietetics.”

Dr. David L. Katz, founder of Diet ID said, “As a clinical researcher for decades, the difficulties in measuring overall dietary intake and quality were routinely rate limiting for me and my lab. I am very gratified to be involved in an effort that can solve that problem, and make the accurate assessment of dietary intake effortless, economical, efficient, and shocking as it sounds- even fun!"

Diet ID has been validated against the 24-hour recall and the semi-quantitative Food Frequency Questionnaire.

