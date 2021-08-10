Submit Release
Student Opportunity: NASA Day Event

This event is being hosted by Fiber Materials Inc.

AUGUST 24, 2021* | 9:45am – 1:30pm

Are you a high school junior or senior involved in STEM? Are you thinking about a career in manufacturing? Ever dreamed of becoming an Engineer or working in the Aerospace industry? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we’d like to invite you to be a guest at our NASA Day event.

The day will include a chance to hear from Spirit AeroSystems executives, spend time with some of our Engineers, hear a presentation from Lori Glaze, Director of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate’s Science Division, and enjoy a great lunch!

Fill out the registration form and submit to kwhitney@fibermaterialsinc.com by August 6th. We will pick 10 students to join us for the big event. Selections will be made by August 13th.

Registration Form (PDF)

For more information, contact kwhitney@fibermaterialsinc.com.

*Please note that participants must commit to the entire event.

