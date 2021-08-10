Crescent and J.P. Morgan Secure Ankura Consulting at McKinney & Olive

McKinney & Olive is a one-of-a-kind, 20-story Class AA office building, designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli offering world-class architecture, premier office space, and exclusive restaurant and retail in vibrant, pedestrian-oriented Uptown Dallas.

Leasing and event activities pick up at McKinney & Olive in Uptown Dallas as customers start returning to the office building

DALLAS, TX, US, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives fill a recently vacant space at McKinney & Olive and resume social events as customers start returning to the eye-catching Cesar Pelli-designed office building in vibrant Uptown Dallas.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC signed a lease for 9,689 square feet in suite 320 of McKinney & Olive. JLL brokers Calvin Hull and Don Preate represented Ankura Consulting Group. John Zogg and Marissa Parkin represented Crescent and J.P. Morgan.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to change, risk, disputes, finance, performance, distress, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,500 professionals in 34 offices globally who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivaled in its ability to assist clients to protect, create, and recover value.

“Ankura was founded in Dallas in 2014 and has since grown from a nascent start-up into one of the fastest growing consulting firms, with 1,500 professionals in 34 offices globally. Similar to Ankura, Texas and the DFW metroplex are experiencing incredible growth and we are excited to continue expansion in the state and metroplex from our new home in Dallas,” said Josh Johnston, Senior Managing Director at Ankura.

McKinney & Olive, which is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, and developed and managed by Crescent, reached 100 percent leased status in less than two years after opening at the end of 2016. Following pandemic shutdowns, a few customers gave up leases. However, recent leasing activity keeps McKinney & Olive near fully leased, with just two available office spaces remaining.

“Every day, there is an increase of our customers returning to the office,” Crescent Managing Director John Zogg said, “and we have a great deal of interest in our available space. We continue to be diligent in providing a healthy and safe work environment with frequent cleaning and new technologies.” McKinney & Olive added an energy-efficient filter system, pre-filtration, and UV lighting to enhance air handling.

In April, McKinney & Olive started featuring events on the piazza, a one-acre green space with mature trees, water features, outdoor seating, a fire pit, and lawn games that welcome customers and the neighbors to the building. The events include weekly concerts, fitness classes, and pet events on the piazza.

McKinney & Olive restaurants and retail are getting into the action and participating in the events on the piazza. Participants include Del Frisco's, Doc B's Restaurant + Bar, Starbucks Reserve, Roti Modern Mediterranean, and MIXT, as well as the CycleBar and Drybar.

“We are adding events and activities to welcome our customers back into office life and also to provide entertainment for our neighbors in Uptown,” Zogg added.

ABOUT J.P. MORGAN GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 50 years as an alternatives investment manager, $168 billion in assets under management and over 600 professionals (as of March 31, 2021), we offer strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, infrastructure, transportation, liquid alternatives, and hedge funds. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our 15 independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information: jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.