Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market to Touch USD 5,282.7 Million at 6.6% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market information by OS Support, Application, Speed and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 3,452.1 million in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 5,282.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market Scope:

Wi-Fi adapters, simply put, are electronic devices which enables PCs to connect to the internet as well as other computers sans using wires. These send data through radio waves to routers which pass it on to internal networks or broadband modems. Most tablet computers and laptops have in-built wireless adapters, yet often one will require installing them on desktop computers. Prior to adding these to office desktops and creating a wireless network in the office, the type of adapter one gets should match their needs. The Wi-Fi adapter cards aid to maintain robust and secured connectivity between devices.

Dominant Key Players on Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market Covered Are:

Cisco Systems Inc (US)

Edimax Technology Co Ltd (Taiwan)

Netgear Inc. (US)

ANEWKODI (China)

NET-DYN (US)

Belkin International Inc (Linksys) (US)

TRENDnet Inc (US)

Panda Wireless, Inc. (US)

Fenvi Technology Co Ltd (China)

Rosewill Inc (US)

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

Enhancing Features that Bolster Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global Wi-Fi adapter card market growth. Some of these entail the growing popularity of online games played on mobile phones, professional gaming competitions, increasing wireless technological advancements, demand to reduce the data transmission lag, the increasing need for connected devices & high-speed interconnectivity between devices, the need to minimize the network lag during computing operations that is growing significantly, the wide adoption of Wi-Fi adapter cards in different industries including IT and telecom, consumer electronics, and food and beverage processing, need for robust network connectivity, increasing applications in media editing and gaming, and adoption of such Wi-Fi adapter cards in different verticals like BFSI, retail and eCommerce, healthcare, life sciences, and education.

On the contrary, the high price of Wi-Fi adapter cards may limit the global Wi-Fi adapter card market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global Wi-Fi adapter card market based on application, speed, and OS support.

By OS support, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is segmented into MAC OS, Windows, and others. Of these, the Windows OS support will lead the market over the forecast period for the increasing number of Windows-based systems across different regions. Besides, the integration of Wi-adapter card for Windows OS is technically easy in comparison to MAC OS. The majority of the Wi-Fi adapter card providers possess a huge product portfolio of Windows OS supported Wi-Fi adapter cards. The MAC OS based computer systems on the contrary are getting huge popularity especially Asian countries like South-East Asia and India. Therefore, this segment is likely to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

By speed, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is segmented into above 1000 mbps, 500 to 1000 mbps, and below 500 mbps. Of these, the 500 mbps to 1000 mbps segment will dominate the market over the forecast period and at the highest CAGR.

By application, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is segmented into media editing, gaming, and others. Of these, the gaming segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The rising popularity of PC online games and mobile games and high-resolution games in Japan, the US, Germany, France, and South Korea are adding to the market growth. The Wi-Fi adapter cards that are most widely used for gaming include those from TP-Link, TRENDnet, ASUS, and Netgear. The Wi-Fi adapter cards aid to stabilize the speed, graphics, customizability, as well as precise controls over online channel. Meanwhile, the media editing segment will grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Sway Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market

Geographically, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, as well as the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will sway the market over the forecast period. Increasing technological advances in wireless networks, early adoption of Wi-Fi adapter card in the region, growing adoption of smart homes, increasing number of smart cities, rapid increase of emerging economies, the growing need for low-cost network connectivity, demand for enhanced manufacturing capacities, efficiency, and responsiveness, the standardization initiatives such as universal inclusion of Wi-Fi in every smartphone, tablet, and PC are adding to the global Wi-Fi adapter card market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Promising Growth in Wi-Fi Adapter Market

In the APAC region, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. Rising popularity of online games & professional gaming, the presence of major vendors in China and Taiwan, and the growing media and entertainment sector, high number of mobile users in China and India, growing population, increasing adoption of smartphones, and development of new technological methods and techniques for telecom operators are adding to the global Wi-Fi adapter card market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period and at a high CAGR.

In the MEA & South America, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market

With the access of the internet becoming more crucial in the social distancing age, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the digital divide. This crisis has impacted every aspect of the society which also includes businesses and individuals. The internet ecosystem is playing a vital part all across the globe. Owing to the outbreak, there has been a significant increase in the dependency on online business. People in home quarantine owing to the crisis, growing dependency on social media for staying connected and the indefinite work from home have pushed the demand for Wi-Fi data. There has also been a rise in need for Wi-Fi connectivity with maximum companies declaring work from home and families being more dependent on the World Wide Web more than ever. The growing need of Wi-Fi connectivity has in turn increased the demand for Wi-Fi adapter card that is boosting the market growth.

