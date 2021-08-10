Global Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market to Reach $5.33 Billion by 2030: AMR

Rise in population susceptibility to indoor air pollutants, surge in population of active smokers, and daily exposure to environmental pollution drive the growth of the global medical oxygen gas cylinders market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the demand for medical oxygen gas cylinders due to increase in the number of cases for intensive care.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market generated $2.97 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12883



Rise in population susceptibility to indoor air pollutants, surge in population of active smokers, and daily exposure to environmental pollution drive the growth of the global medical oxygen gas cylinders market. However, high costs of oxygen cylinders and strict regulatory procedures hinder the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing markets and increase in the geriatric population are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the demand for medical oxygen gas cylinders due to increase in number of cases for intensive care. Moreover, increase in prevalence of Covid-19 cases and chronic diseases have supplemented the market growth.

The government offered special attention to the import activities and local manufacturers of medical oxygen gas to ensure uninterrupted supply to designated Covid-19 hospitals. Moreover, in hospitals, oxygen gas treatment is required for patients for therapy of chronic health issues to improve energy levels, rest, and enhance the quality of life of patients.

The demand for oxygen gas cylinders from medical clinics and home care settings increased during the pandemic.

The report segments the global medical oxygen gas cylinders market on the basis of technology, product, end user, and region.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12883



Based on technology, the pulse flow segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the continuous flow segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

On the basis of product, the portable segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. However, the fixed segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The global medical oxygen gas cylinders market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The global medical oxygen gas cylinders market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nidek Medical Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Inogen, Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, ResMed, Messer Group GmbH, Airgas Inc., and OrientMEd International.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Digital Pathology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Veterinary Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Surgical Lights market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Surrogacy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Personal Mobility Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research