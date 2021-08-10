CRISIL partners with RiskBusiness to offer next-gen Governance, Risk and Compliance solutions
The combined offering provides firms with fully automated processes to stay on top of continuously changing regulatory demands and a proactive 360-degree view of their businesses and exposure to risk.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRISIL, an S&P Global company, and the world's largest and top-ranked provider of high-end risk, data analytics and research solutions, has allied with RiskBusiness Services Limited, the leading provider of governance, risk, audit and compliance SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, to offer an unmatched “service + value” proposition for their financial services clients.
— Mike Finlay, CEO and Chief Product Architect, RiskBusiness
The partnership integrates CRISIL’s leading-edge risk and compliance management playbook, Compass, with Graci, a fully integrated 360° vision governance, risk, audit and compliance (GRAC) solution by RiskBusiness.
Compass provides domain expertise for end-to-end management of governance, risk, compliance and regulatory change – from design to implementation. It is leveraged by clients for strategising, designing and uplifting target operating models, creating fit-for-purpose policies, standards and guidance documents, implementation and transformation, including automation of controls and workflow automation, for banking and financial services organisations.
Graci covers all aspects of governance, risk, audit and compliance (GRAC) across the non-financial risk spectrum of small, medium and large financial services firms, supported by industry award winning content, such as taxonomies, KRIs and scenarios, enabled through augmented machine learning models, data collection and classification applications. The platform is accelerated by sophisticated high-end technology enablers such as artificial intelligence (AI) powered data collection applications (crawlies) and an intelligent digital assistant.
The combined GRAC solution is holistic yet modular and can be tailored to suit the ever-changing needs of financial services organisations.
Across the globe, organisations are looking to leverage AI and analytics to develop integrated, smarter GRC solutions that can be implemented effectively in managing risks and addressing the shifting nature of the regulatory landscape. This partnership seamlessly integrates Compass and Graci to empower organisations to navigate the dynamic risk environment, along with ever-evolving regulatory expectations across their diverse business functions, domains and geographies. It brings together domain-led content with digital enablers and advanced analytics.
Charu Madaan, Global Head of CRISIL’s Non-Financial Risk Practice, says “We are pleased to launch this joint initiative where we are collaborating with an organisation that focuses on bringing together innovative technology that can cater to the ever-changing requirements of banking and financial services organisations across the world in the governance, risk, audit and compliance space. The potential of our Service+ offering is designed to help businesses of all shapes and sizes in the banking and financial services industry keep pace with today’s rapidly changing regulatory environment.”
Mike Finlay, CEO and Chief Product Architect, RiskBusiness, adds “We are delighted to announce our partnership with CRISIL. Their non-financial risk domain experience and risk, compliance, regulatory change and obligation management playbook Compass, augmented by our Graci GRAC solution and services, will provide the financial services industry with a world-leading and proven one-stop shop in the non-financial risk business space. The combined products and services will provide firms with fully automated processes to stay on top of continuously changing regulatory demands, while at the same time providing a proactive 360-degree view of their businesses and exposure to risk.”
About CRISIL Limited
CRISIL is a leading, agile, and innovative global analytics company driven by its mission of making markets function better.
It is India’s foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions, with a strong track record of growth, culture of innovation and global footprint.
It has delivered independent opinions, actionable insights, and efficient solutions to over 100,000 customers.
It is majority owned by S&P Global Inc, a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide.
About Global Research & Risk Solutions
Global Research & Risk Solutions is the world's largest and top-ranked provider of high-end research and analytics services. We are the world's largest provider of equity and fixed income research support to banks, and the foremost provider of end-to-end risk and analytics services to trading and risk management functions at world's leading financial institutions. We provide corporate research and analytics solutions to operations, strategy, and sales and marketing teams of corporations globally. Coalition provides analytics and business intelligence to 14 leading global investment banks. We operate from 8 research centers in Argentina, China, India and Poland, working with clients across time zones and languages. Being part of CRISIL enables us to attract and retain top quality talent. We have over 2,300 employees, 75% of whom hold advanced degrees in finance, accounting and management. We employ the largest number of CFAs and CFA aspirants in India. We have won top honours at the World HR Congress on Talent Management and HR Project for the year 2015. We have also won the NASSCOM Exemplary Talent Practices Award (NExT Practices) for skill development for two years in succession in 2011 and 2012. The award recognizes us as a firm that has the vision to proactively invest in its people and get them future-ready.
We are committed to delivering cutting-edge analysis, opinions, and solutions. This underscores our proposition of being the best people to work with.
About RiskBusiness Services Limited
RiskBusiness is an international governance, risk, audit and compliance (GRAC) solution provider, delivering risk content, risk intelligence, risk tools and risk advisory services to its clients. It is an association of like-minded industry professionals, who have the aim of furthering the risk management discipline to enable better risk-reward decision making.
Risk management is an evolving discipline, which has developed in close partnership with the industry. RiskBusiness has, both as individuals and collectively, a depth of established relationships with leading players and regulators in the operational risk field.
RiskBusiness was founded in 2003 and today has principal locations in Birmingham, London, Buenos Aries, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Toronto and Zurich.
