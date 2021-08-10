Submit Release
Global Ex-Vivo Organ Perfusion Market Size-Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Ex-Vivo Organ Perfusion Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 7.2% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Ex-Vivo Organ Perfusion Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • The hypothermic machine perfusion segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to maintain the dominant position throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2026
  • As per the component outlook, the organ preservation solutions & services will be the fastest-growing segment
  • As per the organ type outlook, the kidney transplant segment will be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026
  • The organ transplantation surgery segment will be the largest shareholder segment as per the application outlook in the market
  • Paragonix Technologies, 21st Century Medicine, Waters Medical Systems, Avionord, Getinge AB, Medtronic, Lifeline Scientific, Organox Limited, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Transmedics, Bridge to Life Limited, Organ Assist, Ebers, Essential Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Preservation Solutions, Carnamedica, Transplant Biomedicals, Organ Preservation Solutions, and Institut Georges Lopez among others are the key players in the ex-vivo organ perfusion market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/ex-vivo-organ-perfusion-market-3460


Perfusion Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Hypothermic Perfusion Technology
  • Normothermic Perfusion Technology

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Organ Perfusion Machine
  • Organ Preservation Solutions & Services

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Heart
  • Liver
  • Kidney
  • Lung

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Organ Transplantation Surgery
  • Drug Research Application

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Organ Transplant Specialist Hospitals
  • Organ Banks
  • Pharmaceutical Research Organizations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Primary Logo

