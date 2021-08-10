Global Ex-Vivo Organ Perfusion Market Size-Forecasts to 2026

Paragonix Technologies, 21st Century Medicine, Waters Medical Systems, Avionord, Getinge AB, Medtronic, Lifeline Scientific, Organox Limited, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Transmedics, Bridge to Life Limited, Organ Assist, Ebers, Essential Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Preservation Solutions, Carnamedica, Transplant Biomedicals, Organ Preservation Solutions, and Institut Georges Lopez among others are the key players in the ex-vivo organ perfusion market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Ex-Vivo Organ Perfusion Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 7.2% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Ex-Vivo Organ Perfusion Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

The hypothermic machine perfusion segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to maintain the dominant position throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2026

As per the component outlook, the organ preservation solutions & services will be the fastest-growing segment

As per the organ type outlook, the kidney transplant segment will be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026

The organ transplantation surgery segment will be the largest shareholder segment as per the application outlook in the market

Paragonix Technologies, 21st Century Medicine, Waters Medical Systems, Avionord, Getinge AB, Medtronic, Lifeline Scientific, Organox Limited, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Transmedics, Bridge to Life Limited, Organ Assist, Ebers, Essential Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Preservation Solutions, Carnamedica, Transplant Biomedicals, Organ Preservation Solutions, and Institut Georges Lopez among others are the key players in the ex-vivo organ perfusion market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/ex-vivo-organ-perfusion-market-3460





Perfusion Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Hypothermic Perfusion Technology

Normothermic Perfusion Technology

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Organ Perfusion Machine

Organ Preservation Solutions & Services

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Heart

Liver

Kidney

Lung

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Organ Transplantation Surgery

Drug Research Application

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Organ Transplant Specialist Hospitals

Organ Banks

Pharmaceutical Research Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Website: Global Market Estimates



Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238