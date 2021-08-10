Wood Pulp Market Size to Reach $242.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 3.9%: AMR

Increase in demand from the paper industry and surge in consumer demand for tissue paper products drive the growth of the global wood pulp market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Supply chain disruptions occurred due to the lockdown measures taken place in various countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wood pulp market generated $165.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $242.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, regional scenarios, key investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand from the paper industry and surge in consumer demand for tissue paper products drive the growth of the global wood pulp market. However, stringent regulations by the government hinder the market growth. On the other hand, sustainable and innovative technology solutions present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Supply chain disruptions occurred due to the lockdown measures taken place in various countries. Moreover, the import-export activities of the raw materials hampered the manufacturing processes.

The demand for wood pulp from various end-use industries such as packaging and paper products decreased significantly due to lockdown. Daily operations in these industries were restricted.

However, the demand is expected to increase during the post-lockdown as restrictions are lifted off and day-to-day operations begin in the end-use industries.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global wood pulp market based on type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the hardwood segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the softwood segment.

Based on end-use industry, the packaging segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global wood pulp market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the papers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global wood pulp market analyzed in the research include International Paper, Nippon Paper, Metsä Group, Sappi, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso, Sonoco Products, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, and WestRock.

