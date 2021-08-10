Submit Release
The rise of BabyFalconDoge: What’s behind the meme coin’s surge?

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A revolutionary effort against the dominance of bitcoin isn’t the only reasoning behind memecoin’s rise. Many punters also see meme coin as a way to get in on the ground level, having missed out on buying bitcoin in its infancy and becoming millionaires today.

The rise of meme coins put cryptocurrencies deeper into the mainstream consciousness than ever before. The rise of DOGE also fostered the growth of a wider meme coin ecosystem — bringing new dog-themed tokens to the table, such as Baby Falcon Doge in this time.

Baby Falcon Doge is a community driven project with the most disruptive approach to BSC ecosystem bringing investors huge return on investment with the buyback mechanism.

Baby Falcon Doge Features on Point

  • Baby Falcon Doge Buyback Mechanism: New Dump Prevention Mechanism so the price will increase!
  • Baby Falcon Doge Swap: Investors are able to trade on Baby Falcon Doge Swap with appropriate slippage to avoid missing a chance to buy the dip
  • Baby Falcon Doge NFT: Purchase a Mystery Box and get random heroes with random rarities and attributes.

Tokenomics

Not stopping there, Baby Falcon Doge has a long-term roadmap for the development and expansion of NFT products in the next stage.

Website: https://babyfalcondoge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/babyfalcondoge_ann
Twitter: https://twitter.com/babyfalcondoge

Media Contact -
Baby Falcon Doge
support@babyfalcondoge.io


