BOARD DIRECTOR AND RISK COMMITTEE MEMBER, URSULINE FOLEY AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Ursuline Foley

Board member for two NASDAQ-listed companies and a private European company is the latest director to attain this prestigious designation.

Ursuline's positions of leadership in multiple countries and the growth of her board portfolio show the strength of her presence in the boardroom.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Ursuline Foley of Stamford, Connecticut, in the United States.Ursuline serves on the Provident Financial Services & Provident Bank (NYSE: PFS) board, where she is a member of both the Risk and Technology committees, serving as Vice Chair of the latter. She recently joined the board of Greenlight Capital Re, a specialty Property and Casualty global Reinsurer (NASDAQ: GLRE). Ursuline is a member of the board of a large private European Insurance Software firm, Docosoft, and serves on several not-for-profit and advisory boards, including an insurance innovation executive advisory board for Accenture, the NACD Connecticut Chapter, a cyber advisory board, and a blockchain startup. She is a member of the World Affairs Forum.“Urs came to our program through the recommendation of one of our case study interviewees, and she has fully embraced the purpose of our courses,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. “Her positions of leadership in multiple countries and the growth of her board portfolio show the strength of her presence in the boardroom, further enhanced with her completion of the certificate program. We are thrilled to include her among our alumni,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“This is truly a superb course that I would highly recommend to any Board Director or Chief Risk Officer,” said Ms. Foley. "It’s an outstanding, comprehensive program that is extremely well presented by exceptional risk experts from across the globe. The focus is on the upside and downside of taking risk to increase all stakeholder value with supporting realistic business cases and state of the art risk frameworks,” she said. “It was extremely interesting and deepened my understanding and increased my appreciation for board collaboration on risk topics,” she continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance program