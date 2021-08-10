Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (09 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 7,563 In the last 7 days: 75,610 Cumulatively: 2,165,478

Hospitalized New: 13 In the last 7 days: 120 Critical Cases: 46

Deaths Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 67 Cumulatively: 898

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 554 (7.3%) In the last 7 days: 4,618 (6.1%)

Recovered Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 119

Vaccinated First dose today: 27,240 Fully vaccinated: 649,935