Athlete Bronson Barna Discusses How Sports Can Positively Affect the Lives of Kids

Sports can have major physical and mental benefits for kids”SARATOGA, CA, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some parents may be hesitant to enter their kids into sports. This may be due to recent findings on the dangers of contact sports or a variety of other reasons. Bronson Barna is a lifelong athlete, and he recently discussed why sports are so beneficial to children of all ages.
"Sports can have major physical and mental benefits for kids," Bronson Barna said. "Many times, parents look at the purely physical part of sports. However, at the end of the season, kids come home with far more mental benefits than physical ones."
Barna first explained that, yes, sports do tend to help kids become physically healthier. That's because they get the regular physical exercise they need. Sports also encourage kids to enjoy exercise and build lifelong habits of exercising often. Kids who do not play sports or exercise regularly at a young age may be more hesitant to do so later in life, which can lead to obesity and other health problems.
"Sports provide kids with essential social skills, such as how to work well in a team and how to accept successes and losses," Bronson Barna said. "These are skills they take with them through years of sports and throughout life."
Bronson Barna explained that kids learned the importance of teamwork and cooperation through sports at a young age. This teaches them how many goals or tasks can be more easily accomplished with a combined effort as opposed to a solo one.
Kids make some of their first and longest lasting friendships through sports. Through sports, they often meet kids from other areas and backgrounds as well. This broadens their horizons and creates friendships that can exist outside of school walls.
"Sports can also result in superior academic performance, as kids learn how to manage time between practices, homework, and social lives," Barna said. "Sports also help develop motor and cognitive skills that are often used in school and throughout life."
Kids often learn, through sports, the importance of setting a goal and putting in the hard work to achieve that goal. If a kid wants to win a basketball championship, he or she needs to attend practice, improve shooting and defensive skills, and encourage his or her teammates to do the same. It doesn't necessarily matter if the end goal is achieved because the child has learned so much along the way.
"As a lifelong athlete, I can't even express how many skills and relationships I've developed through sports," Barna said. "I encourage parents to let their kids give sports a shot, whether they're interested in soccer, skiing, ballet, or something else."
