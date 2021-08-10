Munavvar Izhar MD Discusses His Two Business Ventures: Amindo Biologics & Nephrology Board Review Question Bank
Munavvar Izhar MD recently discussed the importance of his two business ventures.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amindo Biologics is a state-of-the-art healthcare company with its headquarters in New Delhi, India. It was launched in India with the goal of providing the most innovative in-vitro diagnostic techniques and Health care infrastructure to Medical facilities. Munavvar Izhar MD is one of the founding partners and on the Board of Directors of Amindo Biologics. Munavvar Izhar MD recently discussed what the company is and how it is aiding the healthcare community. Dr. Munavvar Izhar mentioned that the company has advanced the healthcare industry in the country and grown almost 100 percent per year for the last 4-5 years despite setbacks due to Covid lockdowns.
Munavvar Izhar MD explained that Amindo Biologics was started with the mission of providing reliable, accurate, affordable, and rapid products that allow healthcare providers around the globe easy access to the most cutting edge healthcare technologies being used. Munavvar Izhar MD added that Amindo Biologics is committed to offering the highest quality products and services. Located in Delhi, India, the company plans to bring the most innovative healthcare technologies to India, a country with more than 1.36 billion residents.
"In-vitro diagnostic techniques, such as FLOW, PCR, IHC, IFA, and ELISA, are just a few innovative solutions Amindo Biologics is bringing to the Indian healthcare community," Munavvar Izhar said. "This company is successful in helping scientists, healthcare professionals, and others in the industry gain access to the most helpful information-driven from biological samples."
Munavvar Izhar MD added that the company is focused on helping healthcare professionals acquire all of the information they need to accurately and reliably make important healthcare decisions. "These include Cytokine, infectious disease markers, autoimmune disease markers, LAL reagents, Flow Cytometry, and more." Munavvar Izhar said.
Munavvar Izhar MD added that the company is always adapting to suit the latest health issues. In 2020, Amindo Biologics began offering coronavirus test kits alongside their long list of other test kids, including sugar test strips, blood group test kids, HIV test kits, and more. The company aids in diagnosing infectious diseases, diabetes, anemia, allergies, certain cancers, and so much more.
Nephrology Board review questions - A MEGA Question Bank is another of the novel business ventures that Dr. Munavvar Izhar started three years ago. It includes a compilation of 1000s of ABIM type nephrology questions asked in the Nephrology Board Certification, Recertification and MOC review exams. The questions are one of the largest collections including a variety of topics like ARF, ESRD, Acid-Base, Renal Transplant, CKD, and newer topics like Medical Director Issues, ONCO NEPH, Research and Clinical Trials.
Having taken the Nephrology and the Internal Medicine board certification and recertification exams numerous times in the USA and in India Dr. Munavvar Izhar realized that there was a real need for the availability of ABIM type, good quality Nephrology Board review questions for practice to the candidates. There was no platform available to provide the candidates with the same. Hence, Munavvar Izhar created an Innovative software technology platform which allows the candidates to select nephrology topics or keywords and pull those questions in an exam format or for review. It has met with huge success in the last few years to the extent that Munavvar Izhar now plans to advance the same technology and software platforms to the fields of Internal Medicine and Family Practice. This will help about 1.2 million physicians practicing in the United States to fulfill their board-certification obligations and to continue to practice in the country.
Dr. Munavvar Izhar finished by stating that anyone who would like to learn from his business successes can visit the websites for Medical Education LLC and Amindo Biologics:
